CHR Solutions Announces Beacon Broadband To Bring High-Speed Internet To Southern Oregon Coast Enabled By Omnia360

HOUSTON, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CHR Solutions announces that Beacon Broadband has selected Omnia360 as their business software solution. Beacon Broadband is a subsidiary of Coos-Curry Electric Cooperative (CCEC) in Southern Oregon and is building a fiber-to-the-premises network to bring the high-speed fiber experience where no one else will go.

"CCEC understood the value to their members of having access to high-speed internet fiber broadband and created Beacon Broadband," said Paul Recanzone, General Manager of Beacon Broadband. "Currently, about 20% of households on the Southern Oregon coast have little to no high-speed access. Beacon Broadband is building a new and innovative fiber to the premises network that will close the digital divide between urban areas and our region."

"We were searching for an end-to-end solution that would support our broadband operation during the customer engagement and construction of the network, all the way through provisioning services, billing, and ongoing support," added Paul Recanzone. "We selected CHR and their Omnia360 business solution because of their vast industry experience providing a robust, end-to-end B/OSS."

CHR's Omnia360 platform has combined capabilities that bring sales, marketing, and service delivery automation together and provides an enhanced end-customer experience. "Omnia360 is a single system that allows Beacon Broadband's staff to not only excel at their customer service and marketing tasks, but also has integrated and flexible customer self-care options, service delivery automation, and engineering functionality," says Jason Malmquist, Senior Vice President of CHR. "We are excited to be a critical part of Beacon Broadband bringing advanced broadband products and services to their region."

About CHRCHR offers a range of products and services to meet the ever-evolving needs of broadband providers. We specialize in B/OSS Software business solutions, Broadband Engineering services (including outside plant and network design), and Managed IT and NOC services. www.chrsolutions.com

About Beacon BroadbandBeacon Broadband is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Coos-Curry Electric Cooperative (CCEC). CCEC has served the area for over 80 years. Beacon Broadband belongs to the communities it serves and shares the same mission and values as CCEC. Beacon Broadband provides innovative broadband services that close the digital divide between urban areas and our region. www.beaconbroadband.com.

