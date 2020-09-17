Choyce Peterson, Exclusive Listing Agent For 623 Newfield Avenue In Stamford, Successfully Leases Building To Hartford HealthCare Corporation

NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Choyce Peterson, Inc. ( www.choycepeterson.com), a full-service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm, recently announced the successful leasing of a 4,508 square foot free-standing building at 623 Newfield Avenue in Stamford. In January 2020, Choyce Peterson was appointed by Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBP) as the exclusive listing agent for this outparcel building situated along Newfield Avenue as part of the Newfield Green Shopping Center in Stamford. The Choyce Peterson agency team was made up of Adam Cognetta, Charlene O'Connell, and Casey McKnight. The group proactively marketed this turn-key medical space to suitable tenants throughout the tri-state area with a decided focus on active healthcare groups. The site, which sat vacant for two years, was previously occupied by an Urgent Care. The existing buildout featured high-end finishes and best-in-class parking. To showcase the property, Choyce Peterson created a full-building virtual tour which expanded the prospective search and enhanced tenant engagement, particularly amongst an already time-starved healthcare tenant base.

Ultimately, the group at Hartford HealthCare Corporation selected this site because of its move-in-ready condition, good visibility, supporting demographics and mid-city location which enhance their existing regional footprint. As Linda Lacey, Senior Vice President at UBP commented, "This pad site had been unoccupied for two years prior to our appointment of Choyce Peterson. We were beyond impressed with their drive, focus and resourcefulness that resulted in a signed lease in less than 90 working days. The team really committed and was able to adapt their marketing plan to cater to this unique space, finalizing a lease with a high quality medical provider whose services will complement tenants in the center and also serve the community."

Choyce Peterson Vice President Adam Cognetta added, "We're thrilled to have secured such a strong healthcare group that is expanding healthcare access for patients in the community. It's meaningful not only to have success in fulfilling a key client engagement, but also a source of pride having brought neurology and urology physicians to the community I happen to call home; it's a win all-around."

Hartford HealthCare Corporation was represented by J. Richard Lee, Managing Director at O,R&L Commercial, LLC.

