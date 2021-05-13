Chorus Subsidiary Voyageur Aviation And General Dynamics Awarded Manned Airborne Intelligence Surveillance And Reconnaissance In-Service Support Contract

HALIFAX, NS, May 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) is proud to announce that its subsidiary, Voyageur Aviation Corp. ('Voyageur'), in partnership with General Dynamics Mission Systems-Canada, has been awarded the In-Service-Support ('ISS') contract for the Manned Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance ('MAISR') program. The initial in-service support contract is for approximately 8 years. The contract could be extended for over 20 years.

Voyageur and General Dynamics will support the Canadian Armed Forces ('CAF') intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance needs, while servicing its newly acquired fleet of three Beechcraft King Air 350ERs and associated mission systems.

Together, Voyageur and General Dynamics bring proven aircraft ISS, deployed operations support, material management, aircraft maintenance, airworthiness, and supply chain management experience - all elements that are critical to the successful achievement of the MAISR ISS program.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to partner with General Dynamics to deliver world class support to the Canadian Armed Forces. Chorus has a unique suite of integrated regional aviation and special mission solutions which are once again being demonstrated here," said Joe Randell, President and Chief Executive Officer, Chorus.

"For almost 20 years, Voyageur has gained expertise in supporting our own special mission and humanitarian air services deployed around the globe," said Scott Tapson, President, Voyageur. "We are delighted to be combining this experience with General Dynamics in supporting the CAF with our collective capabilities."

"General Dynamics has over 70 years of experience working closely with the CAF and welcomes the opportunity to now build on that," said David Ibbetson, vice president and general manager of General Dynamics Mission Systems-International. "We are pleased to work with North Bay-based Voyageur to leverage our combined technical expertise and deep understanding of the ISR mission set, while ensuring MAISR fleet availability and mission success for years to come."

Due to the long-term nature, and scope of this contract, an office will be set up and staffed at 8 Wing, CFB Trenton. Approximately 40 highly skilled jobs, split between General Dynamics and Voyageur employees, will be created and sustained in Central and Northeastern Ontario.

About Voyageur Aviation Corp.

Voyageur Aviation Corp. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chorus Aviation Inc. Voyageur is an integrated provider of specialized aviation services, including contract flying operations both internationally and domestically, and offers advanced engineering and maintenance capabilities. Headquartered in North Bay, Ontario, Voyageur delivers innovative solutions to customers with unique aviation requirements and operates under the core principles of comprehensive safety management, quality assurance, and client-dedicated solutions. For more information, visit www.voyav.com.

About Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus is a global provider of integrated regional aviation solutions. Chorus' vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Chorus is comprised of Chorus Aviation Capital - a leading, global lessor of regional aircraft, and Jazz Aviation and Voyageur Aviation - companies that have long histories of safe operations with excellent customer service. Chorus provides a full suite of regional aviation support services that encompasses every stage of an aircraft's lifecycle, including aircraft acquisitions and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and preparation; contract flying; and aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning.

Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. Chorus 6.00% Senior Debentures, 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures, and 6.00% Convertible Senior Unsecured Debentures trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols 'CHR.DB', 'CHR.DB.A', and 'CHR.DB.B', respectively.

For more information, visit www.chorusaviation.com.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Mission Systems-Canada delivers advanced system solutions to Canadian and international customers. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, it is one of the largest defence and security companies in Canada and is a world-class prime contractor and systems integrator for military and public safety applications. For more information on General Dynamics Mission Systems, visit www.gdmissionsystems.ca

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes 'forward-looking information'. Forward-looking information may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Such information includes, but is not limited to, the expected term of the contract for the MAISR program and any possible extensions thereto, and comments with respect to strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions. Forward-looking information, by its nature, is based on assumptions and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. Any forecasts or forward-looking predictions or statements cannot be relied upon due to, among other things, external events, changing market conditions and general uncertainties of the business. Actual results may differ materially from results indicated in forward-looking information for a number of reasons, including the possibility that the contract for the MAISR program may be terminated before its scheduled expiry or that it may not be extended beyond the initial 8 year term, as well as the risk factors identified in the Risk Factors section of Chorus' Annual Information Form dated February 18, 2021 and in Chorus' public disclosure record available at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent Chorus' expectations as of the date of this news release (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made) and are subject to change after such date. Chorus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing factors and risks are not exhaustive.

SOURCE Chorus Aviation Inc.