Chorus Aviation Subsidiary Wins New Brunswick Air Ambulance Contract

HALIFAX, NS, Feb. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) is proud to announce that its subsidiary, Voyageur Aviation Corp. ('Voyageur'), has been awarded a contract for the provision of fixed-wing air ambulance service for Ambulance New Brunswick. The contract is for a five-year term, with option to extend for an additional five years. Voyageur currently operates this service under an existing contract and will begin operating under the new contract effective January 1, 2022.

"We are proud to deliver innovative solutions to customers with unique aviation requirements around the globe. This is a great example of our versatility to operate special missions," said Scott Tapson, President, Voyageur.

The service will be operated with two Beechcraft King Air 200s, based in Moncton, New Brunswick. Both aircraft will undergo interior upgrades and refurbishment to improve patient care and comfort, highlighting Voyageur's specialized aircraft modification capabilities.

About Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus is a global provider of integrated regional aviation solutions. Chorus' vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Chorus is comprised of Chorus Aviation Capital - a leading, global lessor of regional aircraft, and Jazz Aviation and Voyageur Aviation - companies that have long histories of safe operations with excellent customer service. Chorus provides a full suite of regional aviation support services that encompasses every stage of an aircraft's lifecycle, including aircraft acquisitions and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and preparation; contract flying; and aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning.

Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. www.chorusaviation.com

SOURCE Chorus Aviation Inc.