Chorus.ai Wins 2021 Top Rated Award In Conversation Intelligence From TrustRadius

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chorus.ai , the No. 1 Conversation Intelligence Platform for high growth Revenue teams, today announced it was named to TrustRadius' 2021 Top Rated Awards list for Conversation Intelligence . Chorus was the only product which fulfilled TrustRadius' Top Rated criteria for 2021 based customer satisfaction ratings and reviews.

"Being recognized as a leader in Conversation Intelligence by TrustRadius is truly an honor and validation of our investment in the category," said Russell Levy , Co-founder & CTO at Chorus.ai. "Enterprise Revenue Teams need an AI-based Conversation Intelligence Platform to coach and replicate selling best practices, forecast deal pipeline more accurately and analyze the actual voice of the customer to impact deal outcomes. Chorus will continue to drive innovation that customers love, such as our new Momentum feature suite that captures and analyzes all client interactions and delivers these insights into systems of record, most notably the CRM."

Earlier this year, Chorus was also named Most Loved Software by TrustRadius for the second year in a row. In addition, the company was named to three of TrustRadius' 2021 Top Rated Awards lists, including Best Sales Coaching Software , Top Rated Sales Enablement Product , and Best Call Recording Software .

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the industry standard for unbiased recognition of B2B technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer. Chorus' score was based on 314 verified ratings and reviews from its customers.

Reviews of Chorus from verified users include:

"It is well suited for call reviewing since it captures keywords used, shows speaker ratios, and allows you to change the speed when reviewing. You can also expand the use case and use it for coaching and knowledge sharing too," said a business development manager.

"Sales teams must have this tool! You can hear yourself and others to learn how to make yourself better! You can see who is speaking and when," said a sales manager.

"Since implementing it, I have saved the time and energy that was spent on manual maintenance of the data. Effectively, I am guiding my team through new strategies based on the graphical representation of the data, so I will recommend this tool to all of the businesses that deal in customer service," said a senior project manager.

"It is really well suited for all organizations. It really helps identify areas of improvement, what is going right and what is hindering the best next step. It integrates well with your CRM, Calendar, etc. and gathers all important information available. A much-needed tool in this era of remote selling," said a sales manager.

"Chorus is well suited for all areas of a GTM team to help drive deals forward and improve visibility with clear data and insights. You use it for anywhere you need to hear the customer voice as well as what your team is saying," said a sales manager.

" Chorus.ai has won a Top Rated award for Conversational Intelligence Software, based entirely on feedback from their customers," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "Reviewers on TrustRadius highlight the platform's transcription quality, ease of use, and ability to capture snippets from conversations."

Chorus is fundamentally transforming the way enterprises understand their customer relationships. By focusing on the "R" in CRM, the company is harnessing relationship insights from real customer interactions across the entire buyer's journey. Chorus recently launched Momentum , a new offering that aggregates every interaction from emails, calls, and video meetings to highlight key moments across the client relationship history. Leveraging AI, Momentum empowers Revenue teams to identify and mitigate deal risks, while enabling sales leaders to forecast pipeline accurately.

For more information on Momentum and Conversation Intelligence from the industry leader, visit Chorus.ai . Looking to share your own feedback? Please leave a review here .

About Chorus.aiChorus.ai is the No.1 Conversation Intelligence Platform for high-growth sales teams. Founded in 2015, Chorus.ai's Conversation Intelligence Platform identifies and helps teams replicate the performance of top-performing reps by analyzing their sales meetings. These insights serve as the foundation of an effective coaching strategy for sales and customer success teams and provide insight into the voice-of-the-customer across the entire organization. Customers like Zoom, Mavenlink, Qualtrics, Adobe, TripActions, and GitLab ramp new hires to productivity 30-50% faster and see an increase in quota attainment from 20-to-100%. Chorus.ai is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Tel Aviv, Boston, Toronto, and Salt Lake City.

About TrustRadiusTrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique story, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

