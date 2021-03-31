Chorus.ai Receives Three 2021 Top Rated Awards From TrustRadius

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chorus.ai , the No. 1 Conversation Intelligence Platform for high growth Revenue teams, today announced it was named to three of TrustRadius' 2021 Top Rated Awards lists, including Best Sales Coaching Software , Top Rated Sales Enablement Product , and Best Call Recording Software .

"At Chorus, we win when we're enabling our people and our customers to be the best versions of themselves," said Natalie Severino , VP of Marketing at Chorus.ai. "Chorus' ability to seamlessly bring the voice of the customer to the CRM enables our clients to develop stronger relationships and reach their business goals. We're honored to once again be recognized on TrustRadius' lists of top software products and will continue to leverage our customers' feedback to deliver the most advanced solution in Conversation Intelligence."

Earlier this year, Chorus was also named Most Loved Software by TrustRadius for the second year in a row.

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become an industry standard for recognition of B2B technology products, using detailed methodology and scoring to determine the award winners. Chorus' score was based on 181 verified reviews of its customers.

Reviews of Chorus from verified users include:

"Chorus is a key tool in my toolbox as a product executive," said a chief technical officer.

"Great for sales training, coaching team members on how to speak to products/offerings or services that your company sells. Also helps provide context for the operational teams that are not a part of the sales conversation," said a director.

"Chorus not only allows us to enable newcomers and current employees, onboard new hires, and effectively manage sales cycles, but it allows us to share valuable insights with our product and engineering teams. Nothing is more powerful than the information coming from current and potential customers," said a sales director.

"Chorus is perfect for a sales leader who wants to listen to rep calls, gather insights, understand customer feedback, provide coaching, and share best practices. It's also great for a rep who wants to learn from their peers or review their own calls," said a sales manager.

"It's the best SaaS product I've used in a long, long time because it already has all the features you need to be highly successful. Most products are missing one or two, but Chorus has it all," said a product marketing manager.

"The data that is provided on self-coaching points such as filler words, engaging questions, and the number of next steps, provides a high-level overview of how well you executed on your phone call with a customer," said a sales manager.

"Chorus.ai has earned a Top Rated award in the Call Recording, Sales Coaching and Sales Enablement Software categories based entirely on feedback from their customers," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "Chorus.ai reviewers on TrustRadius say they love the platform's ability to recognize when competitor names are mentioned, conversation transcripts, and ease of adding Chorus.ai to conference calls."

For more information on Chorus' leading Conversation Intelligence platform, visit Chorus.ai .

About Chorus.aiChorus.ai is the No.1 Conversation Intelligence Platform for high-growth sales teams. Founded in 2015, Chorus.ai's Conversation Intelligence Platform identifies and helps teams replicate the performance of top-performing reps by analyzing their sales meetings. These insights serve as the foundation of an effective coaching strategy for sales and customer success teams and provide insight into the voice-of-the-customer across the entire organization. Customers like Zoom, Mavenlink, Qualtrics, Adobe, TripActions, and GitLab ramp new hires to productivity 30-50% faster and see an increase in quota attainment from 20-to-100%. Chorus.ai is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Tel Aviv, Boston, Toronto, and Salt Lake City.

Contacts Zach Weismiller BLASTmedia for Chorus.ai chorus@blastmedia.com 317-806-1900 ext 119

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chorusai-receives-three-2021-top-rated-awards-from-trustradius-301259855.html

SOURCE Chorus.ai