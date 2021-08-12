Chorus.ai Ranked No. 1 Conversation Intelligence Product By Info-Tech Research Group

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chorus.ai , a ZoomInfo company and Conversation Intelligence platform leader, today announced that it has been recognized as the top-rated product and a gold medalist in the 2021 Conversation Intelligence Data Quadrant from SoftwareReviews , a division of IT research and consulting firm Info-Tech Research Group . The award is based on the collective knowledge of real users, and placement is based on satisfaction with product features, vendor experience, capabilities, and emotional sentiment.

"Chorus' best-in-class platform leverages artificial intelligence to capture and analyze the voice of the customer at scale giving revenue leaders the ability to understand the relationships and key moments that impact deal outcomes. Combined with ZoomInfo's industry-leading intelligence, Chorus delivers even greater value to customers by offering the most advanced and comprehensive go-to-market solution on the market," said Jim Benton, Senior Vice President of Emerging Products at ZoomInfo.

SoftwareReviews named Chorus the leader and a gold medalist, awarding it the highest aggregated satisfaction score among Conversation Intelligence vendors. This is based on vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and the overall emotional footprint the vendor has with clients. Chorus ranked No. 1 in:

Likeliness to Recommend

Artificial Intelligence Engine

Audio Transcription

Usability and Intuitiveness

Ease of Implementation

Chorus received an Emotional Footprint score of +92, achieving high scores around importance to professional success, strength of emotional connection, and continuous product improvement and innovation.

"In today's fast-paced sales environments, it's critical that commercial leaders have clear visibility into the discussions that are taking place with prospects and customers. Even more crucial is distilling actionable insights and coaching opportunities from these conversations - understanding which conversations lead to conversions or high customer affinity, and which do not," said Ben Dickie, Research Director of Info-Tech Research Group. "Chorus is a clear leader in this space, both in the context of product innovation and the positive feedback from end-users we receive on our SoftwareReviews service."

Reviews of Chorus from verified users include:

"The way Chorus integrates with the CRM is far more in-depth and intuitive than any other call recording solution I've seen."

"We evaluated Chorus and Gong and found the feature set, implementation process, training and support model much better with Chorus."

"I feel the overall capabilities and features that Chorus offers is what differentiates it. There's such a high level of customization that can be made that I think it can help any type of organization."

"Chorus is an extension of me in the sales process—it's my memory and my notetaker. Instead of worrying about taking every last note down and fearing that I've missed something, I can revisit my calls anytime, making me the sharpest I can be on my future calls."

For more information on Chorus receiving the highest satisfaction score in Conversation Intelligence, visit Chorus.ai .

About SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards and Software Reports SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their net-promoter scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and vendor experience. In-depth product evaluation reports are available at www.softwarereviews.com .

About SoftwareReviews SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group , a world-class IT research and consulting firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces the most detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

About Chorus.ai

Chorus is the leader in Conversation Intelligence and an integral part of ZoomInfo's (NASDAQ: ZI) leading modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 20,000 companies worldwide. Chorus' Conversation Intelligence Platform identifies and helps revenue teams replicate the performance of top-performing reps by analyzing their sales meetings. These insights serve as the foundation of an effective coaching strategy for sales and customer success teams and provide insight into the voice of the customer across the entire organization. Customers like Zoom, Mavenlink, Qualtrics, Adobe, TripActions, and GitLab ramp new hires to productivity 30-50% faster and see an increase in quota attainment from 20-100%.

