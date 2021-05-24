Chordant Chosen To Participate In The CUSP London Data Dive 2021

LONDON, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chordant today announced that it was one of the industry partners in the London Data Dive 2021 event led by the Centre for Urban Science and Progress London (CUSP) at King's College London.

LONDON, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chordant today announced that it was one of the industry partners in the London Data Dive 2021 event led by the Centre for Urban Science and Progress London (CUSP) at King's College London.

Chordant's mobility data exchange, Convex, allows authorities to integrate dynamic data to allow sharing between organisations and systems. Sitting at the intersection between Connected and Autonomous Vehicles, Intelligent Transport Infrastructure, Digitised Freight and Logistics and Mobility-based Services, Convex collaborates with different parts of the mobility eco-system to enable data-driven solutions and services that will help ensure that transportation is safer, cleaner, and better.

The CUSP London Data Dive by King's College London, brings together researchers, businesses, local authorities and government agencies to apply urban science in an intensive collaboration. By bringing together students from several universities, including New York University, the University of Warwick, and University College London, as well as a wide range of London-based governmental and commercial organisations, the dive's aim was to explore how data can develop our understand of, and help deliver practical solution to challenges that affect real-world problems.

"Chordant was very excited to support CUSP's London Data Dive as an industry partner. I am convinced that the students were able to learn and create new ideas with the use of the Convex platform that allows the exploration and discovery of solutions that will transform the future of urban mobility," says Chordant President Mika Rasinkangas. "I am most excited that the team that used data through our data sharing platform eventually won the best technical award."

The CUSP London Data Dive is an annual event at which teams of student participants tackle an interesting city data analytics challenge across a week. The 2021 Data Dive, took place between 15 th - 19 th March, with the theme of ' the future of urban mobility' and focussed on rail travel, micro-mobility and active travel within London. Students were given access to the Convex platform in order to answer questions that were presented by CUSP. The questions considered by the attendees included:

What is the potential for micro-mobility and e-bikes to transform urban mobility in UK cities?

What are the best ways to improve air quality in London through transport changes?

through transport changes? How is micro-mobility usage changing over time and in different UK towns?

"The partnerships that CUSP London has with other organisations are essential to our education and research in the practicalities of applying data analytics to understand and improve cities. Chordant has been a welcome partner for our 2021 Data Dive, where their platform has allowed our participants to readily access mobility datasets that would otherwise be unavailable to us, so enriching the analysis possible." - Simon Miles (Director, CUSP London)

About The Centre for Urban Science and Progress London

The Centre for Urban Science and Progress London (CUSP London) is a joint initiative of King's College London and the University of Warwick. Its aim is to bring together researchers, businesses, local authorities and government agencies to apply urban science to improving citizen's lives, including their health and wellbeing. The creation of CUSP London follows the highly successful establishment of the Centre for Urban Science and Progress (CUSP) in New York, and it is intended that the two units will work closely together.

About Chordant

Chordant provides dynamic data exchange solutions that enable our customers to build and operate new mobility solutions that rely on shared data. Our services power data-driven applications for Cities & Regions, Connected & Autonomous Mobility and Complex Infrastructure & Facilities. Chordant operates Convex ( www.convexglobal.io), the mobility data exchange for the Connected and Autonomous Mobility ecosystem and is a lead partner in CAM Testbed UK. Chordant has been recognized by numerous analyst firms and organizations for its industry-leading solutions. For more information, visit: www.chordant.io

