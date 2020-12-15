Choose Your Attitude™ Gives Back To A Cause That Hits Close To Home

TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicholas Strand has known what it's like to face hardship, and 2020 has provided a unique set of challenges. But he's always believed that when things feel the most out of control, focusing on what is within your grasp — your attitude and your actions — can provide life with purpose and gift you with the power to still make a meaningful impact. As founder and owner of Choose Your Attitude™ and author of Loving Someone Who Is Dying, Strand is launching a give back program to support nonprofit organizations, and this month his company will be donating 10 percent of its net proceeds to a cause that is near and dear to his heart, the Live Events Lift Up Festival (LEVL Up Fest) which benefits the live events industry.

In addition to leading the Choose Your Attitude movement, Strand started his career in the audiovisual industry where he has continued to work as a video engineer and LED technician for the music concert touring industry. He's had the pleasure of supporting video systems and video displays seen at concerts and events for artists such as Kelly Clarkson, Maroon 5 and the Dave Matthews Band, to name a few. However, in March 2020, the wave of the pandemic began to impact various industries, including live events. Thousands of talented people became unemployed — including Stand — and according to the Department of Labor and other sources, 77 percent of the workers in this industry have lost 100 percent of their income.

"The live event industry has been hit hard and in ways that many may not see," said Strand. "I know firsthand what it means to be a part of a 'road family,' and not being able to continue to do what I love in this way has been challenging. But I'm excited to be able to give back to my own in this unique way and am thrilled to be able to support such a meaningful cause by donating a portion of our proceeds this month as well as being a LEVL Up Fest Festival Partner."

The LEVL Up Fest is a free virtual event featuring performances from more than 25 artists and entertainers — Blake Shelton, Dave Matthews, Jimmie Allen, Jason Mraz, the Indigo Girls, Dispatch and more — that will stream live from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Dec. 16 at 8:30 p.m. EST. This "festival of music and stories of life on and off the road" will honor all the people who help make the live event industry happen and raise funds to support them. MusiCares, The Roadie Clinic and The Country Music Association Foundation are beneficiaries of the event.

Community members can support this cause by making a donation directly to LEVL Up Fest by texting LIFTUP to 707070 and by holiday shopping at Choose Your Attitude which has a selection of clothing and accessories allowing men and women alike to embrace the essence of Choose Your Attitude while inspiring others to do the same.

In this season of challenge, Choose Your Attitude empowers all of us to focus on what is within our control and use it to help us achieve the life we dream, while inspiring others along the way. Life is a series of choices. You get the choice to choose your attitude. To learn more about Choose Your Attitude™, purchase merchandise and apparel, and get a copy of the book, visit www.ChooseYourAttitude.com.

