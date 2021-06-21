Choom Positions Itself To Capitalize On B.C. Regulatory Change

Choom Holdings Inc. (" Choom" or the " Company") (CSE: CHOO; OTCQB: CHOOF), a fast-expanding Canadian retail cannabis Company, seeks to capitalize on regulatory changes announced this week by the B.C. government with its decision to greenlight Cannabis home delivery next month.

"We're excited with this most recent announcement as it only further supports Choom's strategic decision to bet big on digital," Corey Gillon, CEO states "Over the last year, we have invested heavily in being at the forefront of digital innovation within the cannabis space with the acquisition of the Platform WD Agency and subsequent build out of our own propriety, e-commerce platform. Choom is ready and enabled to expand our service model to meet the needs of our Vancouver customers allowing them to order cannabis when, where, and how they want. We applaud the decision by the BC government, and we remain optimistic other provinces will follow suit."

Launching in March 2021, Choom spent the subsequent 8 months developing its own proprietary ecommerce platform, by its award-winning Marketing & Digital teams. Since launch, ongoing optimizations have enabled a best-in-class customer experience through its SEO, multi-store fulfillment model, and SMS notification system, to name a few.

Choom's digital investment has accelerated the brand's future strategy for cannabis retail and ecommerce, now further realizing its aspirations of a full omni-channel experience for its customers. The B.C. government decision to allow delivery has been part of a plan to shrink the illicit market, keep products away from youth, create a strong cannabis sector, and allow retailers to thrive in an increasingly competitive industry.

Choom™ is a fast-expanding retail cannabis company that has established one of the largest store networks in Canada.

These factors include risks and uncertainties associated with or arising as a result of delays in obtaining or an inability to obtain required regulatory approvals, access to sufficient quantities of cannabis, the results of diligence investigations, the actions of third parties, the results of negotiations with third parties, developments in the cannabis sector, the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, reliance on key personnel, regulatory risks and delays and other risks and uncertainties discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of the Company's interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings, including those made with the CSE and applicable Canadian securities regulators.

