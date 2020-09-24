Chongqing's Rongchang District Features Touching Natural Beauty And Radiating Prosperity

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Featuring touching natural beauty and radiating prosperity, the Rongchang District in west China's Chonqing Municipality held a livestreaming promotion campaign as part of the 2020 Chongqing Showcase on Sept. 21. Livestreamed on over ten online platforms, the promotion featured rich local tourism and cultural products, gaining over 16.68 million views and 1,558,500 likes, according to the Publicity Department of Rongchang District.

The 2020 Chongqing Showcase is a large-scale cultural tourism promotion activity guided by the local government and widely participated by the society. Rongchang District of Chongqing is located at the junction of Sichuan and Chongqing. It was called Changzhou in ancient times and nicknamed a kingdom of cherry-apple trees. It was an important gathering place for a major immigration campaign in the Qing Dynasty and is known as "Living Fossil of Hakka Culture". Rongchang, together with Foshan in Guangdong and Yixing in Jiangsu, is known as China's three great pottery towns. Rongchang pottery is as famous as Jianshui pottery, Qinzhou pottery and Yixing pottery, which make up " China's Four Best Potteries". Rongchang folding fan, Suzhou silk fan and Hangzhou calligraphy and painting fan are also called " China's Three Best Fans. The Xia cloth, one kind of hand woven linen, has been a traditional craft for thousands of years.

Rongchang is a city of emerging industries. It has a "6+1"industrial system dominated by consumer goods (food, medicine, ceramics, clothing), new materials, intelligent equipment, electronic information, digital block chain, sports health and high-tech agriculture and animal husbandry.

It is aslo a city of animal husbandry science and technology. There are first-class animal husbandry teaching and research institutions in China such as Rongchang Campus of Southwest University and Chongqing Academy of Animal Husbandry. Rongchang pig is one of the world's eight largest and China's three largest excellent local pig breeds, and its brand value ranks first in the national local pig brand value list.

Rongchang is an open and innovative city. Rongchang is a national pilot city to promote intellectual property development, a national foreign trade transformation and upgrading base (textile), and a demonstration area of innovation-driven development in Chongqing. Chengdu-Chongqing Railway, Chengdu-Chongqing Intercity Railway, Chengdu-Chongqing Expressway, Tongrong Expressway and Dane Expressway under construction run through the whole territory. Rongchang is currently actively integrating into the Belt and Road Initiative, the development of the western region, the Chengdu- Chongqing economic circle, and the new land and sea corridor in the western region. It is also pushing forward with the construction of inland open highland with Rongchang freight transport airport as the engine, and accelerating the construction of a multimodal transport system integrating railway, road, waterway and air.

Rongchang is a happy and livable city. There are Laixi River National Wetland Park, the "Top Ten Most Beautiful Towns in Chongqing" Wanling Ancient Town, the "Most Popular Tourist Destination" Antao Town, Xia Cloth Town, one of the first batch of intangible heritage towns in Chongqing, as well as the ancient Foshan Mountain with high and green mountains.

In recent years, Rongchang District has posted steady and healthy economic and social development. In the first half of this year, Rongchang District realized a GDP of 31.644 billion yuan, up 2.8 percent year on year, 2 percentage points higher than that of the whole city. At present, Rongchang is focusing on the goal of innovating and developing a new platform, a new high ground for industrial economy, a new pattern of opening and integration, and a new green and livable home. To speed up the construction of Chengdu- Chongqing integrated development demonstration zone, national integrated urban-rural development experimental zone, the country's first national high-tech zone with agricultural and animal husbandry characteristics and the national animal husbandry science and technology city, and strive to become an important growth engine in the Chengdu- Chongqing economic circle.

