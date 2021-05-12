Chomps Adds A New Bold Flavor To Their Lineup Of Better-For-You Meat Snacks: Pepperoni Turkey

NAPLES, Fla. and CHICAGO, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chomps, the fastest-growing natural meat snack brand in both the Natural and Conventional retail channels in the US*, is introducing a new flavor variety, giving you another way to enjoy your favorite protein-packed snack. Joining the lineup is Pepperoni Turkey, a highly requested, bold new flavor featuring a blend of spices including chili pepper, fennel seed and oregano.

"We're continuously listening to consumer feedback and are happy to launch a high-demand flavor: Pepperoni Turkey!"

"We're continuously listening to consumer feedback and are happy to launch Pepperoni Turkey due to the desire for more turkey varieties. Now, more than ever, consumers are also using our sticks for more than just snacking. Pepperoni Turkey allows consumers to spice up their favorite recipe as well," said Pete Maldonado, CEO and co-founder of Chomps. "Additionally, while pepperoni products typically have preservatives like sodium nitrate and other unnecessary additives, Chomps Pepperoni Turkey provides high-quality protein combined with real spices to offer all of the delicious pepperoni taste and none of the questionable ingredients."

Crafted with sustainably sourced protein and the highest quality ingredients, Chomps Pepperoni Turkey is made with protein sourced from free range, humanely-raised turkeys that are fed a non-GMO diet and never given antibiotics or hormones. Each stick packs 10g of protein, only 90 calories, and contains a blend of spices including chili pepper, fennel seed and oregano offering a mouthwatering bold and slightly spicy pepperoni flavor without any added sugar or artificial flavors. As are all Chomps meat snacks, this new flavor is Whole30 Approved, Certified Gluten Free, Certified Paleo, Keto Certified, and Allergy-Friendly.

Chomps Pepperoni Turkey is now available for purchase on Chomps.com, Amazon and Thrive Market, with plans to roll out at Meijer this summer, and Whole Foods Market later this fall. The new variety joins the other Chomps turkey sticks including Original Turkey and Jalapeno Turkey. For more information or to find a retail location near you, visit www.chomps.com !

About ChompsChomps is the fastest-growing natural meat snack brand in both the Natural and Conventional retail channels* with products made from the highest-quality, sustainably sourced proteins and no hidden, harmful ingredients. All Chomps meat sticks are made from grass-fed and finished beef and venison and free-range turkey with no hormones or antibiotics. Chomps never contain added sugar, soy, dairy, artificial preservatives or colors, MSG, fillers, binders or artificial nitrates or nitrites. Additionally, Chomps is the only meat snack that is Whole30 Approved, Certified Gluten Free, Certified Paleo, Keto Certified, Non-GMO Project Verified and Allergy-Friendly. Visit www.chomps.com for more information.

