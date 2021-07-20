Choke And Kill Manifold Market Growth Analysis In Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry | Discover Company Insights In Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the choke and kill manifold market and it is poised to grow by $ 209.61 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Choke And Kill Manifold Market Participants:

Awaltek Sdn. Bhd.The company offers choke and kill manifold system that is designed and manufactured in accordance with API spec 16C/6A.

AXON Pressure Products Inc.The company manufactures and offers AXON manifolds that feature, MPD manifolds, choke and kill, mud standpipe, production choke, plug debris catcher, and others.

EthosEnergy Group Ltd.The company offers repaired and modified choke and kill manifolds for several major oil and gas service companies across the world.

Choke And Kill Manifold Market 2021-2025: SegmentationChoke and kill manifold market is segmented as below:

Application

Onshore



Offshore

Geography

North America



MEA



Europe



APAC



South America

The choke and kill manifold market is driven by the increase in global rig count. In addition, the rise in consumption of oil and gas is expected to trigger the choke and kill manifold market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers Market Challenges Market Trends Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

