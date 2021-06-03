Choice Health At Home Announces Multiple Acquisitions In Texas And Oklahoma

TYLER, Texas, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Health at Home, LLC ("Choice") announced today the acquisition of multiple home health and hospice agencies in Texas and Oklahoma.

The Texas-based home health, hospice, and rehabilitation service provider formally announced the entrance into the Oklahoma market via the Jan. 1, 2021 acquisition of Angelic Hospice in Shawnee, Oklahoma ("Angelic"). Choice has now followed that step with the June 1, 2021, purchase of Restore Home Health ("Restore"), operating in Central and Northeast Oklahoma. Restore provides home health services via locations in Tulsa, Edmond, Grove, Stigler, and Muskogee.

David Jackson, founder and CEO of Choice Health at Home, made the announcement reiterating the mission of Choice. "Our goal is to provide excellent healthcare to our patients in the comfort of their home. We are very excited about our segments of healthcare and the opportunity to serve the residents of the state of Oklahoma."

He went further on the specific agencies and integration, "The employees of Angelic have been great additions to Choice and are champions of our mission in palliative care. In Restore, we found core values that aligned with Choice and outstanding home health clinicians. Both companies are local market leaders that provide Choice an excellent foundation for growth within the state of Oklahoma."

Lori Chlouber, CEO of Restore, will be staying on with Choice as VP of State Strategic Operation.

"Lori brings significant operational knowledge, state market insight, and leadership experience. We are very excited about her continued work with the company," stated Trina Lanier, COO of Choice Health at Home and co-founder of the company's home health operations.

In addition to the activity in Oklahoma, Choice also announced the acquisition of Home Therapy of Austin. Choice began planning for the acquisition in late 2020 and executed the transaction this past month as the state continues recovery from the public health emergency. The agency will be integrated with Choice's current Central Texas operations.

Jackson provided the following on the Austin, Texas-based company and the process. "This agency was founded and received outstanding leadership from their CEO Amy Potter. When this opportunity presented itself, we were very honored. The past several months has been a pleasure and we are so excited for what it means to the expansion of our Austin operations." Prior to this transaction, Choice had significant operations in southern Travis County but now provides both home health and hospice throughout the greater Austin area.

Choice has continued pace with its 2019 and 2020 activity in home health and hospice M&A that included several home health and hospice transactions. Leadership expressed that the company would continue with this initiative. "While our core growth lever continues to be organic development, these three businesses represent what we are looking for in strong regional agencies that have benefited from owner-operator leadership. From an acquisition standpoint, Choice is very interested in these types of organizations on a go-forward basis and will continue to be active," stated Clay Dickeson, VP of Finance and M&A analyst with Choice.

Choice corporate headquarters are located in Tyler, Texas, and the company currently operates in Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma. Choice was founded in 2008 as a rehabilitation service provider, entered home health in late 2012, and launched its hospice segment in 2018. For more information on Choice, visit choicetx.com or choiceoklahoma.com.

