Chocolove: Something For Everyone

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- You can feed all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you can't feed all the people all the time.

Or can you? Perhaps you can, if you make something for everyone.

To Chocolove founder and CEO, Timothy Moley, it became obvious that after distilling down all he and his Chocolove team does, he arrived at, "we feed people". To Moley, it then became even more obvious that, "we were not making food for all the people. If we wanted to feed all the people all the time, we needed some new products".

A percentage of the population cannot—or choose not to—enjoy Chocolove because of a single ingredient: sugar. And while Chocolove was an early trendsetter in high cocoa content and thus low sugar, even their 88% Extreme Dark Chocolate with just 12% sugar, was not free of added sugar.

"Still I struggled," Moley says. "I wanted to make a no sugar added chocolate for those who wanted that, but the only way I would make it is if it was worthy of the Chocolove name and made the Chocolove way. The Chocolove way delivers a no-excuses experience that leaves a person happier. Chocolove's no sugar added must taste as good as regular Chocolove, be sweetened with simple ingredients, and have no aftertastes."

This pursuit led to the creation of Chocolove's no sugar added chocolate line: Chocolove XO. The X for extra fiber and the O for no sugar added. Chocolove XO is not for everyone, but for those who don't want added sugar, it is indeed made for them. For people who can tell the difference and prefer the difference, Chocolove XO was made in Boulder, Colorado to match the same standard that Chocolove xoxox was made. Yes, a true, no excuses, no sugar added chocolate: Chocolove XO.

Chocolove produces chocolate that delivers on quality, taste, and affordable luxury, and is committed to delivering the highest quality chocolate both ethically and at a good price. Chocolove's mission is to make and sell the best tasting chocolate in a way that makes customers and everyone involved, happy.

