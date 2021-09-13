Chocolate Packaging Market In Metal & Glass Containers | Technavio Estimates $ 3.82 Bn Growth During 2021-2025

Who are the Key Players in Chocolate Packaging Market?

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The chocolate packaging market size is expected to increase by $ 3.82 bn during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

The chocolate packaging market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report identifies the premiumization of chocolate packaging as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

Technavio analyzes the market by Type (Flexible packaging and Rigid packaging) and Geography ( Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America). The strong demand for chocolate packaging from emerging markets is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the chocolate packaging market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The chocolate packaging market covers the following areas:

Chocolate Packaging Market SizingChocolate Packaging Market ForecastChocolate Packaging Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Amcor Plc

AS Food Packaging

ATP - Engineering & Packaging SL

Futuristic Packaging Pvt. Ltd.

John C. Brow Ltd.

Mondi Group

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

Swiss Pac Pvt. Ltd.

WestRock Co.

Wihuri International Oy

