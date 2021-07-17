Chocolate Market Growth In Packaged Foods & Meats Industry | Technavio

120 Pages report segments the chocolate market by Product (Milk chocolate, Dark chocolate, and White chocolate) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA)

The global chocolate market is expected to grow by USD 41.72 billion, progressing a CAGR of almost 5% during 2021-2025, according to Technavio's latest market report. Based on our research, the Packaged Foods & Meats industry sector witnessed a positive impact due to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also throws light on the pre- and post-impact of COVID-19 on businesses.

The milk chocolate segment will generate maximum revenue in the chocolate market during the forecast period owing to the increased demand for milk chocolates. In terms of geography, Europe will present significant opportunities for market vendors due to the factors such as the growing health awareness and a high number of obese people in the region. In addition, the presence of major chocolate manufacturers will be crucial in driving the growth of the chocolate market in Europe during 2021-2025. The chocolate market growth is expected to be driven by the following factors:

Increasing demand for organic, sugar-free, vegan, and gluten-free chocolates

New product launches

Increasing marketing activities

In addition, the report identifies the increasing demand for premium chocolates as a major trend in the chocolate market. Improvements in socioeconomic conditions and rising disposable incomes, especially in developing countries have increased the purchasing power of consumers. This has been creating a steady rise in the demand for premium products. To capitalize on this trend, vendors are introducing premium chocolates to target customers who are influenced by price, packaging, ingredients, and exclusivity. All these factors are positively influencing the growth of the global chocolate market.

Chocolate Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Arcor Group: The company offers products under the brand name Aguila.

Delfi Ltd.: The company offers products under the brand name Confectionary.

Ferrero International SA: The company offers products under the brand names of Nutella, Kinder, Ferreo paralines, and Tic tac.

Lindt and Sprüngli Group: The company offers products under the brand names of Lindor, Excellence, and Gifting.

Mars Inc.: The company offers products under the brand name of Mars Wrigley.

Reasons to Buy Chocolate Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist chocolate market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the chocolate market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the chocolate market across North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW

, , , and ROW Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of chocolate market vendors

