Chocolate And Candy To Play Central Role In Valentine's Day 2021

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valentine's Day chocolate and candy can provide a fun way to connect with loved ones and promote little moments of joy during this unusual and uncertain time, according to a report from the National Confectioners Association. An overwhelming 86% of Americans report that they'll share a gift of chocolate and candy this Valentine's Day."Throughout the pandemic, one thing that has remained consistent is that Americans appreciate chocolate and candy for the sense of comfort they bring during challenging times," John Downs, NCA president & CEO, said. "The confectionery category remains resilient as people find new and creative ways to incorporate chocolate and candy into their celebrations of holidays and special moments like Valentine's Day."For resources to help you celebrate Valentine's Day with balance in mind, visit Valentine's Day Central. This digital hub provides tips for treating responsibly, a history of the holiday and even some fun facts about iconic Valentine's Day Treats like conversation hearts and chocolate.Some more fun facts about Valentine's Day:

84% of Americans think that chocolate and candy are a fun part of special celebrations, including Valentine's Day.

87% of Americans enjoy seasonal Valentine's Day chocolate and candy.

When asked how they select a treat from a Valentine's Day box of chocolates, 50% of Americans said they find the "map" and carefully choose one, 31% said they randomly pick one, 13% of people said they bite the corner to determine the filling and just 6% of respondents poke the bottom to find out the flavor.

In a box of Valentine's Day chocolate, people say they look for:

32% - caramel



24% - chocolate covered nuts



21% - chocolate-filled



11% - cream-filled



9% - coconut



3% - other

Most people in the U.S. enjoy chocolate and candy 2-3 times per week, averaging about 40 calories per day and about one teaspoon of added sugar per day.

About the National Confectioners Association (NCA): The National Confectioners Association is the trade organization that promotes the unique role of chocolate, candy, gum and mints in a happy, balanced lifestyle and the companies that make these special treats. Through advocacy and regulatory guidance, communications, industry insights and retail and supply chain engagement, NCA helps create an environment that enables candy makers and confectionery retailers to thrive. As the leading association for the $36 billion U.S. confectionery industry, NCA works to ensure that chocolate and candy are celebrated for their contributions to culture, society, the economy and everyday moments of joy. Confections are produced in all 50 states, creating jobs for approximately 55,000 workers in more than 1,300 manufacturing facilities across the country. Learn more at CandyUSA.com or follow NCA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact: Lauren O'Toole Boland Lauren.Boland@CandyUSA.com 330-571-3693

Carly Schildhaus Carly.Schildhaus@CandyUSA.com 516-776-8082

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chocolate-and-candy-to-play-central-role-in-valentines-day-2021-301218236.html

SOURCE National Confectioners Association