Chobani Is Bringing Fair Trade Certified Yogurt To Canada

NEW BERLIN, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chobani today announced that its delicious, natural, nutritious, and accessible yogurt will be available to Canadian consumers starting in August. Through an exclusive agreement with Loblaws, one of Canada's largest food retailers, fans can now find three flavors of Chobani® Greek Yogurt nationwide.

All of Chobani's dairy yogurts in Canada will also be Fair Trade USA certified. The Fair Trade Certified™ seal on Chobani Greek Yogurt tubs means that the dairy farmers and farm workers who collect the milk work in safe and healthy conditions and receive additional funds to address local needs or invest in community projects. Chobani partnered with Fair Trade USA to launch this certification program for U.S. dairy farms and cooperatives, which helps to protect and empower dairy farmers and workers while raising sustainability standards.

"We're very excited to offer Canadian consumers our Fair Trade Certified™ Greek yogurt as part of our mission to make good food for all while supporting our dairy farm communities," says Peter McGuinness, President of Chobani. "Delivering our products across Canada is a win-win for Fair Trade Certified™ dairy and Canadian consumers."

Key facts about our yogurt offering in Canada:

Chobani Greek Yogurts are available in three multi-serve options:

Chobani Greek Plain 0% Milkfat 907g



Chobani Greek Plain 2% Lowfat 907g



Chobani Greek Vanilla 0% Milkfat 907g

The multi-serve formats are ideal for cooking, baking, and mixing in smoothies and parfaits, and a smart and delicious substitute for sour cream, mayo, buttermilk, and much more.

Chobani also offers a selection of oat-based products throughout Canada, which are proudly made with Canadian oats. Our oat beverages are rich and creamy, vegan-friendly, made with gluten-free oats, and are a good source of calcium. Chobani Oat beverages are available in Plain and Vanilla (946ml). Chobani offers a plant-based oat blend in 454g cups, available nationwide in three purposeful pairings of elevated and familiar flavors including Vanilla, Strawberry Vanilla, and Blueberry Pomegranate.

About ChobaniChobani is a food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating our communities and making the world a healthier place. In short: making good food for all. In support of this mission, we are a values-driven, people-first, food-and-wellness-focused company, and have been since Hamdi Ulukaya, an immigrant to the U.S., founded the company in 2005. We produce yogurt, oatmilk, dairy- and plant-based creamers, ready-to-drink coffee and plant-based probiotic drinks. Chobani yogurt is America's No.1 yogurt brand, and it's made with only natural ingredients without artificial preservatives.

Chobani uses food as a force for good in the world - putting humanity first in everything we do. Our philanthropic efforts prioritize giving back to our communities and beyond: working to eradicate child hunger, supporting immigrants, refugees and underrepresented people, honoring veterans, and protecting the planet. We manufacture our products in New York, Idaho, and Australia. Chobani products are available throughout North America and distributed in Australia and other select markets. For more information, please visit www.chobani.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

