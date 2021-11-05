CHNC Seeks To Continue To Bring Medical Cannabis Education To The Middle East With New Brand Ambassador

HOUSTON, TX, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- In CHNC's continuing quest to broaden its horizons while spreading education about medicinal cannabis, a new collaboration has been forged with well renowned Drs.

HOUSTON, TX, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- In CHNC's continuing quest to broaden its horizons while spreading education about medicinal cannabis, a new collaboration has been forged with well renowned Drs. Nada AL-Rubaiee.

CHNC is honored to work along with someone with such an impressive curriculum. With a Bachelor's degree from Leiden University (The Netherlands) in Bio-pharmaceutical sciences, a Masters in Pharmacy from the same school and a degree as Doctor of Health Administration from Walden University (USA), her academic achievements can only be matched by her professional background. During her career, she has served as Managing Director of Nadafarm Healthcare, in addition, she is currently the owner and director of Lyndensteyn B.V. consultancy services in which she has developed great leadership and team management skills which contributed to her achievement as Ethnic Business Women of the Netherlands.

As CHNC's new brand ambassador, Drs. Nada would act as an extension of Pharmacology University to pursue our goal of creating more international alliances with academic institutions. Undoubtedly, this is a growing industry worldwide and countries who have been traditionally against legalization, such as Lebanon, are now viewing it as an opportunity to aid their economy. According to Lebanon's minister of economy, medicinal cannabis exports could generate $1 billion in annual revenue for the country.

They are not alone in this prediction, as other countries in the region can expect a net income from growing this plant for medicinal purposes of over $11,000 US dollars per hectare per year. Both Drs. Nada and CHNC agree that educational platforms play a key role in the industry as many of the stereotypes that have been created are a result of lack of information. Therefore, in this region it will be crucial to access education to make way for this blooming industry.

"We understand the complexities this industry entails, and the need to join forces with allies who have the same level of commitment with education as CHNC has. We could not have wished for a better representative than Drs. Nada. Her work and tenacity in the industry continues to inspire us to develop new educational options for the public," says Jennifer Simbaña - CHNC's Developer of International Markets.

This is another brick that paves the road to a financially successful 2022 while coming closer to our ultimate goal: being the international leader in education in the medical cannabis industry, in a market that promises to have global legal sales by 2026 of USD $90.4 billion (Business Wire).

