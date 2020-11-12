Symposium will feature Mauricio Claver-Carone, Jason Kearns, and John Barsa on "Trade in the New Era" during COVID-19.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute (CHLI) will hold its 9th Annual Trade & International Affairs Symposium: Trade in the New Era on Wednesday, November 18.

CHLI to Host its 9th Annual Trade & International Affairs Symposium

The symposium, the first to be virtual and held from 1 - 2:45 p.m. ET, will cover "Trade in the New Era" and feature Mauricio Claver-Carone, President, Inter-American Development Bank; Jason Kearns, Chair, U.S. International Trade Commission; and John Barsa, Acting Administrator, U.S. Agency for International Development.

Traditionally, the annual CHLI Trade & International Affairs Symposium is held during Hispanic Heritage Month. The symposium serves as an opportunity for leaders in the public and private sectors to discuss trade issues that affect U.S. global competitiveness.

"CHLI is honored to present its 9 th Annual Trade & International Affairs Symposium. We are deeply grateful to our honored guests for their participation in our virtual Symposium," said CHLI Chairman Honorable Lincoln Diaz-Balart.

The symposium will include, in addition, a panel discussion by U.S. corporate leaders who will discuss matters of current interest in technology, agriculture, manufacturing, and energy and environment.

Panel speakers will include:

Johan "Kip" Eideberg, Senior Vice President, Government & Industry Relations, Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

Karis Gutter , U.S. Government & Industry Affairs, Corteva Agriscience.

, U.S. Government & Industry Affairs, Corteva Agriscience. Mario Palacios , Senior Managing Director, International Trade Policy, Intel Corporation.

, Senior Managing Director, International Trade Policy, Intel Corporation. Laura Siegrist , Director, Federal Government Affairs, Walmart.

Molly Hooper, Capitol Hill contributor for CBS News, will moderate the panel.

To join the Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute's 9 th Annual Trade & International Affairs Symposium, RSVP HERE .

CHLI's Symposium is sponsored by UPS, Walmart, Google, and BP America.

About CHLI: The Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute (CHLI) is the premier organization founded by Members of Congress and corporate leaders to advance the Hispanic community's economic progress with a focus on social responsibility and global competitiveness. Founded in 2003, CHLI is a 501(c)3 non-profit and non-partisan organization. CHLI is dedicated to fostering a broad awareness of the diversity of thought, heritage, interests, and views of Americans of Hispanic and Portuguese descent.

