CHLA Launches Hotel Meeting Health Standards

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Hotel and Lodging Association today released its "Clean + Safe Guidance for Meetings and Events," providing COVID-19 health safety protocols for California hotels as they prepare to reopen for individual meetings and events.

The Guidance incorporates recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the California Department of Public Health and Cal/OSHA and is aligned with CHLA's guidelines for individual travel that was issued in April.

"With our meeting protocols, California hotels will be ready to host safe individual meetings when the state and county health officials allow - hopefully soon," said Lynn S. Mohrfeld, President and CEO of CHLA. " California hotels did an outstanding job protecting guests and employees when they reopened for tourism in June; we trust that our meeting guidance similarly will ensure the well-being of attendees."

The 11-page Guidance focuses on planning ahead, enhanced communications and adaptability as hotels support customization of "group" customers such as businesses, associations, religious events, charities and others. The standards include attendee arrival procedures, electronic registration, breaks for sanitation, increased use of presentation technology, use of multiple rooms for one meeting, same seating for attendees and non-contact, cashless transactions.

The Clean + Safe Guidance for Meetings and Events is available at www.calodging.com.

About the California Hotel and Lodging AssociationThe California Hotel and Lodging Association is the leading resource and advocate for thousands of California hotels, motels and boutique inns that employ more than 285,000 workers. CHLA, established in 1893, is the largest state lodging industry association in the nation and is a partner with the American Hotel & Lodging Association. For more information, go to www.calodging.com.

