CHKN Not Chicken Announces Series A Funding To Accelerate Retail And Food Service Distribution Of Delicious Plant-Based Chicken

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CHKN Not Chicken, the delicious plant-based chicken alternative that makes it easy to eat less meat, live healthier, and be kinder to the planet, announced today the closing of a Series A round of funding led by Stray Dog Capital. The company will leverage the financing to launch its product assortment into retailers across the U.S. and expand partnerships with Quick Serve and Casual Dining restaurants to bring customized, healthy plant-based chicken products to the food service channel. This launch is the culmination of two years of research and development of its proprietary extrusion, flavor-infusion, and enrobing technology that allows CHKN Not Chicken to replicate the juiciness, texture, and flavor of chicken.

Stray Dog Capital has been leading investments in the field of plant, synthetic biology and (cultivated) cell-based food since its infancy. "The team at CHKN Not Chicken has developed an amazing product, built the key infrastructure that will allow production to scale quickly, and created a brand that resonates with consumers and will help expand the plant-based chicken category" said Johnny Ream, Partner at Stray Dog Capital.

"We are excited to partner with Stray Dog Capital and share their passion for creating a healthier, humane, and more sustainable future," said Brian Pope, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at CHKN Not Chicken. "By creating delicious food that also happens to be plant-based, we believe we can dramatically increase the number of Flexitarians in the world who are becoming more mindful of the foods they eat and are looking for options that allow them to create delicious meat-free versions of their favorite recipes."

Prior to CHKN Not Chicken, Pope was Chief Growth Officer at the plant-based hydration brand Nuun Hydration, which was recently acquired by Nestle Health Sciences, and has also served as Chief Marketing Officer of Popchips, Neuro Drinks, and Virgin Galactic.

"Hands down, this is the best plant-based chicken that I've ever tasted," said David Israel, Founder and CEO of plant-based cheese brand Good Planet Foods who co-invested in the round. "All it took was one bite and I knew the team at CHKN Not Chicken was doing something special I had to be a part of it."

About CHKN Not ChickenCHKN Not Chicken is based in Portland, Oregon and is on a mission to help people improve their health and live more sustainably by eating less meat. CHKN Not Chicken is vegan, soy-free, gluten-free, non-GMO, packed with 20 grams of protein per 8 oz serving and has only 140 calories. Its first product line of shredded CHKN comes in three delicious varieties: Naked CHKN (traditional), Fiesta CHKN (Mexican spice and citrus), and Zen (Asian spices and ginger). Use CHKN Not Chicken as an alternative to chicken in all of your favorite recipes including stir fry, rice bowls, tacos, sandwiches, salads, soups, pastas, and more.

About Stray Dog CapitalStray Dog Capital is a venture capital fund investing in innovative, early-stage companies across the food, beverage, and biotechnology sectors that are driving a healthier, humane, and more sustainable future. Stray Dog Capital supports its portfolio of investments with broad experience from its team as entrepreneurs, operators, advisors, and investors. www.straydogcapital.com

