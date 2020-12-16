Chipscreen And HISUN Reach A Strategic Cooperation

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 16, 2020, SHENZHEN CHIPSCREEN BIOSCIENCES CO., LTD. (hereinafter referred to as: CHIPSCREEN BIOSCIENCES) and ZHEJIANG HISUN PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. (hereinafter referred to as: HISUN PHARMACEUTICAL) announced that they have reached a strategic cooperation. CHIPSCREEN BIOSCIENCES BIOSCIENCES will exclusively grant HISUN PHARMACEUTICAL the right to promote Bilessglu® (Chiglitazar Sodium tablets), independently developed and manufactured by its wholly-owned subsidiary CHENGDU CHIPCREEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD., in 19 provinces and regions in China. This cooperation intends to quickly provide to Chinese patients with this innovative diabetes treatment mechanism. CHIPCREEN BIOSCIENCES remains as the owner and manufacturer of the drug. Dr. Lu Xianping, Chairman of CHIPCREEN BIOSCIENCES, and Mr. Li Yan, President of HISUN PHARMACEUTICAL, signed a granting agreement, marking a milestone for the two parties to establish a long-term, stable and mutually beneficial strategic partnership.

Dr. Lu Xianping, Chairman of CHIPCREEN BIOSCIENCES, said: "Diabetes is one of the chronic diseases with highest incidence in the world. China has the largest number of diabetic patients in the world. However, significant clinical needs should be recognized due to the unsatisfied outcome using conventional treatments. Chiglitazar Sodium is a configuration-restricted activator of nuclear receptor peroxisome proliferating receptor (PPAR) independently developed by CHIPCREEN BIOSCIENCES. It has obtained invention patents in many countries and regions around the world. As the world's first PPAR pan agonist that completed two confirmatory phase III clinical trials, Chiglitazar Sodium has shown significant and long-lasting hypoglycemic effects in a series of clinical studies, as well as other comprehensive effects including significant insulin sensitization and blood lipid regulation. It also provides potential liver protection. Therefore, it is expected to bring more clinical benefits to patients with diabetes and metabolic syndrome. In September 2019, the New Drug Application (NDA) of Chiglitazar Sodium was accepted by Center for Drug Evaluation. We look forward to cooperating with HISUN PHARMACEUTICAL to make innovative drug benefit more diabetic patients, enabling 'Healthy China Initiative' using local innovation."

Mr. Li Yan, President of HISUN PHARMACEUTICAL, pointed out: "We are very happy to be a partner with CHIPCREEN BIOSCIENCES to provide innovative drugs with unique mechanism of actions for Chinese diabetic patients. HISUN PHARMACEUTICAL has a complete and professional academic promotion system, as well as an efficient and innovative operation management system. We will make full use of our advantages, such as nationwide marketing, promotion, networking, to formulate market strategies, complete academic promotion, brand management and other integrated services together with CHIPCREEN BIOSCIENCES. Such cooperation will rapidly expand the coverage of the drug product after its launch, providing professional pharmaceutical services to doctors and patients, and benefit more patients."

About CHIPSCREEN BIOSCIENCES

Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences Co., Ltd. (Chipscreen Biosciences, Stock Symbol: 688321.SH) was founded in Shenzhen on 2001, specializing in the research and development of novel small molecule drugs. Within house-built proprietary chemical genomics-based drug discovery and early evaluation platform as its core competitiveness, "integrated Chipscreen Biosciences has now become one of China's leading innovative drug enterprises, forming a modern biopharmaceutical group company in Shenzhen, as its headquarter, research and development center, and GMP production base, Chengdu, as a regional headquarter, second research and development center, and a large scale GMP production base for both drug substances and products, Beijing clinical research center, Shanghai commercial center, and CHIPSCREEN BIOSCIENCES ( USA) Co., Ltd. At present, the company has developed a number of original new drug product lines for oncology, metabolic diseases, autoimmune diseases, central nervous diseases, and antiviral diseases.

About Chiglitazar Sodium:

Diabetes has become one of the most popular chronic disease in the world. China has been the country with the largest number of diabetes patients. About 110 million people have diabetes, and 90 percent have type 2 diabetes (T2DM). Insulin resistance is one of the core pathogenesis for T2DM. Over 30 percent T2DM patients have serious insulin resistance and metabolic syndrome, leading to a poorer therapeutic responses of current medications. So there are still an unmet medical needs.

Chiglitazar (Bilessglu ®), a novel non-TZD configuration-restricted peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor (PPAR) α/γ/δ pan-agonist with moderate activity, acts as insulin sensitizers with potent insulin-sensitizing effect for T2DM. Chiglitazar is the first PPAR pan-agonist globally which finished the confirmative phase III clinical trials in China. The clinical results showed Chiglitazar had significant and durable improvements in glycaemic control and insulin-sensitizing effects whilst regulates lipid metabolism and associated energy homeostasis with potential liver protective effects.

About HISUN PHARMACEUTICAL:

ZHEJIANG HISUN PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. was founded in 1956. In 2000, HISUN PHARMACEUTICAL issued A-shares in Shanghai stock exchange. HISUN PHARMACEUTICAL is listed in the first batch of selected "national innovative enterprises", "national technology innovation demonstration enterprises", and "National Industrial Brand Demonstration Enterprise". HISUN PHARMACEUTICAL has also been named " China's top 100 industrial enterprises in the chemical and pharmaceutical industry" and "2017 Top 100 International Pharmaceutical Companies". HISUN PHARMACEUTICAL is headquartered in Taizhou and has integrated pharmaceutical bases in Taizhou, Zhejiang, Fuyang, Hangzhou and Rudong, Jiangsu. Its R&D covers core cities featured with intense knowledge, talents, and technology such as Beijing and Shanghai, and its marketing network covers more than 70 countries and regions around the world. HISUN PHARMACEUTICAL has developed into a "pharmaceutical industry group" composed of business including raw materials, preparations, biological drugs, innovative drugs, and commercial distribution. HISUN PHARMACEUTICAL's R&D and drug development covers therapeutic fields including oncology, anti-infection, cardiovascular, endocrine, immunosuppression, anti-depression, and orthopedics.

