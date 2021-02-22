ChipMOS SCHEDULES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

HSINCHU, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today announced that it will hold its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results conference call on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, with results reported the same day after the close of trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Investors and analysts are encouraged to participate using the dial-in phone numbers noted below. A live, listen only webcast and replay will be available on the Company's website.

Date: Tuesday, March 16, 2021Time: 3:00PM Taiwan ( 3:00AM New York)Dial-In: +886-2-21928016Password: 723607 #Webcast of Live Call and Replay: https://www.chipmos.com/chinese/ir/info2.aspx Replay Starting 2 Hours After Live Call Ends Language: Mandarin

Note:An English translation audio and transcript will be made available on the Company's website following the Mandarin conference call to help ensure transparency, and to facilitate a better understanding of its financial results and operating environment.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS) ( https://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS provide assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors, including the potential impact of COVID-19. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

