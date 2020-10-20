Chip Wade On Home Improvement Projects For Fall On Tips On TV Blog

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fall is the perfect time for homeowners to tackle all those home improvement projects to get ready for winter and the holidays. Before the weather changes, there is still time to assess, repair, and make upgrades to the home. In fact, creating a beautiful and comfortable living space has become a national obsession while sheltering in place, according to Chip Wade, the Emmy-winning host of Elbow Room, Curb Appeal: The Block, and several other HGTV shows. Just in time to start those much-needed renovations and repairs, this HGTV Original host is available to show viewers some affordable DIY improvement ideas and products to create or upgrade their home.

AN EASY DIY PROJECT

No one wants to be stuck inside all winter looking at unsightly walls, whether it is a hole from moving furniture or doorknob damage. Chip recently found the new DAP Eclipse Rapid Wall Repair Patch. It will change the way people look at repairing walls. DAP Eclipse is a specially formulated, all-in-one drywall repair solution that requires no spackling, sanding or additional tools for a completely mess-free repair - simply patch the damage and it is ready to paint immediately, allowing projects to be finished in minutes. It can even withstand repeated impact, such as from a doorknob, which is an important feature for a smooth and long-lasting repair. DAP Eclipse can be found at The Home Depot - available in 2-inch, 4-inch, and 6-inch sizes or check out Eclipse at DAP.com.

EASY INDOOR PROJECTS TO TACKLE

One of Chip's favorite stores is Batteries Plus Bulbs because every time he visits he gets so many great ideas and sees so many unique home products. His new favorite is the Batteries Plus Bulbs' Smart Home collection. It is made up of Wi-Fi connected products that can amp up a home's style, increase security, and make life easier. The product line includes color-changing strip lights and bulbs, smart plugs, a video doorbell, cameras, and more. Purchase these products at your local Batteries Plus Bulbs store or on batteriesplus.com.

