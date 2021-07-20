Chip Mounter Market Growth In Industrial Machinery Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The chip mounter market research report has been added to Technavio's catalog.

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The chip mounter market research report has been added to Technavio's catalog. The market is anticipated to witness growth at a CAGR of 4.89%. This growth can be attributed to growing adoption of Industry 4.0 architecture. However, a requirement for high capital expenditure can hamper the growth of the market during the next few years.

The chip mounter market is driven by the growing adoption of Industry 4.0 architecture. In addition, the rising demand for flexible chip mounters with advanced features is also anticipated to boost the growth of the chip mounter market.

Major Five Chip Mounter Companies:

ASM Assembly Systems GmbH & Co. KG

Essemtec AG

FAROAD

FUJI Corp.

Hanwha Group

Chip Mounter Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

SMT - size and forecast 2020-2025

THT - size and forecast 2020-2025

Chip Mounter Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Communications - size and forecast 2020-2025

Computers - size and forecast 2020-2025

Consumer electronics - size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive - size and forecast 2020-2025

Other applications - size and forecast 2020-2025

Chip Mounter Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

