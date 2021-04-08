Chinook Therapeutics To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

SEATTLE, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (KDNY) , a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases, today announced that Chinook management is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

20 th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference - fireside chat on Wednesday, April 14 th at 10:15 am EDT

- fireside chat on Wednesday, April 14 th at 10:15 am EDT Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference - presentation on Tuesday, April 20 th at 3:30 pm EDT

To access the live webcasts and subsequent archived recordings of these and other company presentations, please visit the Investors section of Chinook's website. The archived webcasts will remain available for replay on Chinook's website for 90 days.

About Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook's product candidates are being investigated in rare, severe chronic kidney disorders with opportunities for well-defined clinical pathways. Chinook's lead program is atrasentan, a phase 3 endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases. BION-1301, an anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody is being evaluated in a phase 1b trial for IgA nephropathy. In addition, Chinook is advancing CHK-336, an oral small molecule LDHA inhibitor for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria, as well as research programs for other rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. Chinook is building its pipeline by leveraging insights in kidney single cell RNA sequencing, human-derived organoids and new translational models, to discover and develop therapeutics with differentiating mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways. To learn more, visit www.chinooktx.com.

