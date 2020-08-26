Chinese Boilers And Accessories Markets 2020-2029: Business Environment, Industry Assessments And Market Entry Channels
DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Boilers and Accessories Markets in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
China's demand for Boilers and Accessories has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2009, 2014 and 2019) and long-term forecasts through 2024 and 2029 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.The primary and secondary research was done in China in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data was collected from Chinese government publications, Chinese language newspapers and magazines, industry associations, local governments' industry bureaus, industry publications, and in-house databases. Interviews were conducted with Chinese industry experts, university professors, and producers in China. Economic models and quantitative methods were applied in this report to project market demand and industry trends. Metric system is used and values are presented in either Yuan (RMB, current price) and/or US dollars.This market research report provides hard-to-find market data and analyses. Today, China has the largest market in the world. If you want to expand your business or sell your products in China, this research report provides the insights and projections into Chinese markets necessary for you to do so. Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION
- Report Scope and Methodology
- Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
- Economic Outlook
- Key Economic Indicators
- Industrial Output
- Population and Labor
- Foreign Investment
- Foreign Trade
- Financial and Tax Regulations
- Banking System and Regulations
- Foreign Exchange
- Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III. BOILERS AND ACCESSORIES INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
- Boilers and Accessories Industry Capacity
- Major Producer Facility Locations, Output and Capacity
- Market Share of Key Producers
- Potential Entrants
- Major End-Users
- Major Foreign Investments
- Technology Development
- Pricing Trends
IV. BOILERS AND ACCESSORIES PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
- Overview
- Boilers and Accessories Production and Demand
- Boilers and Accessories Output
- Boilers and Accessories Imports and Exports
- Boilers and Accessories Demand
V. BOILERS AND ACCESSORIES DEMAND BY MARKET
- Boilers and Accessories Markets Outlook
- Construction Market
- Construction Market Outlook
- Boilers and Accessories Demand in Construction Industry
- Industrial Market
- Industrial Market Outlook
- Boilers and Accessories Demand in Industrial Market
- Other Markets
- Other Markets Outlook
- Boilers and Accessories Demand in Other Markets
- Boilers and Accessories Demand by Region
VI. MARKET ENTRY CHANNELS
- China Market Entry Overview
- China's Distribution System
- Rubber Processing Chemicals Distribution Channels
- Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
- Communications
- China's Market Entry
- Licensing
- Franchising
- E-commerce
- Trading Companies and Local Agents
- Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries
- Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprises
VII. BOILERS AND ACCESSORIES PRODUCER DIRECTORY
- Boilers and Accessories Producer Profiles
- Distributors and Trading Companies
- Research Institutions and Associations
Companies Mentioned
- Shanghai Boiler Co., Ltd
- Hangzhou Boiler Group Co., Ltd
