Chinese Biotech Firm Vazyme To Showcase Full Range Of COVID-19 Testing Solutions At Medlab

DUBAI, UAE, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese biotechnology company Vazyme will showcase a rich lineup of products at the 2021 Medlab Middle East, a leading medical laboratory exhibition co-located with Arab Health. The live in-person event is scheduled to take place from 21 to 24 June, 2021 at Dubai World Trade Centre. The product series, including the Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument, the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Antigen Detection Kit (Colloidal Gold-Based), the Post-vaccination Antibody Detection Kit and Quantum Dot Fluorescence Immune analyzers, will be on display at Booth No. Z5.D40.

Medlab has become a world-famous laboratory exhibition and a globally-recognized professional IVD expo with international stature. Last year alone, the event attracted more than 23,000 medical laboratory, healthcare and trade professionals from over 140 countries and regions worldwide. This year's exhibition will bring together more than 650 top firms from over 40 countries and regions.

As one of the few research and development (R&D)-focused innovative producers in China that has capabilities in developing upstream technologies in-house and manufacturing finished products, Vazyme plans to exhibit many of its key offerings at the event, including COVID-19 Testing Solutions, alongside its proprietary in vitro diagnostic instruments. This lineup of exhibits is expected to play an important role in promoting health maintenance and preventing and controlling any further spread of COVID-19.

Highlights of Vazyme's key products will include:

COVID-19 detection kits:

The Complete Nucleic Acid Detection Solution;

The COVID-19 Antigen Detection Kit;

Antigen Detection Kit; The Neutralizing Antibody ELISA Kit;

The RBD Protein IgG Detection Kit;

The RBD Protein IgG ELISA Kit;

Research reagents:

Enzyme material-based reagents for COVID-19 nucleic acid tests

nucleic acid tests Other life science research reagents

With its strong competence in R&D and extensive technology expertise, Vazyme has been committed to preventing and controlling the spread of COVID-19. After the outbreak of the disease, the company quickly completed the research and development of raw materials for nucleic acid diagnostic reagents and greatly improved the sensitivity and specificity of the detection kits while providing reagent manufacturers with raw materials that can be used to produce more than 500 million diagnostic kits. Additionally, the R&D team has successfully developed an antibody detection kit that is based on the firm's key generic technology platform and displays results within ten minutes. To date, Vazyme has exported more than 30 million detection reagents globally. The firm has also introduced an antigen test kit that further improves the detection efficiency before rolling out neutralizing and RBD Protein IgG detection kits that are used to evaluate the efficacy of vaccines that are already available in the market and assist in developing new vaccines with higher efficacy.

Vazyme has made great contributions to the prevention and control of the pandemic. In particular, the company has offered COVID-19 Testing Solutions to 19 countries and regions worldwide after receiving approval from the respective oversight authorities, including, among others, the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), Russia's GOST, the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA) and the Indonesian Food and Drug Authority.

To further expand its business in world markets, Vazyme plans to further broaden its in vitro diagnostic portfolio by increasing investment in the development of innovative solutions.

Date (Live Exhibition): June 21-24, 2021 Location: Dubai World Trade Centre, UAEBooth No.: Z5.D40Date (Online Exhibition): 23 May - 22 July, 2021

About Nanjing Vazyme Biotech Co., Ltd

Founded in 2012, Vazyme is one of the few R&D-focused innovative biotechnology firms in China that has capabilities in developing upstream technologies in-house and manufacturing finished products. With an ongoing commitment to innovation and based on its proprietary key generic technology platform, the company has built a business network spanning biological research, in vitro diagnosis and biomedicine. Currently, the firm has a portfolio of over 200 kinds of genetic engineering recombinases, more than 1,000 kinds of high-performance antigens, monoclonal antibodies and other key raw materials, in addition to over 500 finished products. Besides, Vazyme has developed eight series of proprietary POCT diagnostic reagents and related control materials covering cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, inflammation, prepotency, gastric functions, autoimmunity, renal functions, chronic disease management as well as respiratory diseases.

