Chindata Group's Taihang Mountain Campus Tops China's Carbon Neutral Data Center Awards

BEIJING, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taihang Mountain Energy and Information Technology Industrial Campus of the Pan-Beijing Area, provided by Chindata Group (Nasdaq: CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in...

BEIJING, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taihang Mountain Energy and Information Technology Industrial Campus of the Pan-Beijing Area, provided by Chindata Group (Nasdaq: CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, has won first prize of Carbon Neutral Data Centers initiated by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), the Press Center of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and Open Data Center Committee (ODCC).

Located in Datong, North China's Shanxi province, Taihang Mountain Energy and Information Technology Industrial Campus of the Pan-Beijing Area is the key part of Chindata Group's hyperscale zero-carbon computing power cluster in the pan-Beijing area, with Asia's the largest single hyperscale data center on campus. The campus has utilized 100% renewable energy for the second year in a row, keeping zero carbon emissions both in 2019 and 2020.

Against a backdrop of the 2030 carbon neutral roadmap, Chindata Group continues to explore a new carbon-free scenario where renewable energy and hyperscale data centers integrate, in order to empower the energy revolution and the decarbonization of the digital infrastructure.

The Carbon Neutral Data Center Awards are pioneering in focusing on carbon reduction performance of computing power centers, aiming to encourage and promote the zero-carbon efforts in the digital infrastructure.

For Enquiries, Please Contact:Ms. Xiaolin Zhao xiaolin.zhao@chindatagroup.com