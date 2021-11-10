Chindata Group Offers Zero-carbon Solutions For Asia-Pacific Digital Infrastructure During COP26

BEIJING, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chindata Group (Nasdaq: CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, was invited to participate in the Make Climate Action Everyone's Business Forum hosted by the International Chamber of Commerce, which runs in parallel to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26). Chindata Group shared its zero-carbon actions for digital infrastructures in Asia-Pacific emerging markets with industry leaders, associations, and NGOs in response to climate change.

During the session, Zoe Zhuang, vice president of Chindata Group, introduced that Chindata Group will continue to provide feasible zero-carbon solutions in Asia-Pacific emerging markets. The solutions comprise international carbon offsetting, cross-regional cooperation for a sustainable supply chain, and regional clean energy collaboration. As China's first technology company to propose a detailed carbon-neutral roadmap, Chindata Group is implementing net-zero carbon emissions solutions for digital infrastructure in China. It has taken several green power consumption initiatives, including direct green power trading, innovative regional green power consumption mechanisms, renewable energy power stations development, and integrated power Generation-Grid-Load-Storage projects.

Executive Secretary-General of Global Compact Network China stated that Chindata Group was a company that took up 0.014 percent of China's annual power consumption in 2020. He believed Chindata Group provided one of best practices to reduce carbon emissions for the Asia-Pacific digital economy by leading the industry to announce its carbon neutrality goals covering all of its next-generation hyperscale data centers around the globe.

The Make Climate Action Everyone's Business Forum brings together more than 10,000 public and private sector participants from over 120 countries, including the International Energy Agency, the International Trade Center, the World Resources Institute, and UNICEF. It will help catalyze coherent dialogue on critical climate, energy, and environment-related issues to enable rapid decarbonization of the global economy.

