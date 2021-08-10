China Telecom (Americas) Corporation Launches Comprehensive IT Solution "WeCare"

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Telecom (Americas) Corporation (CTA) launched the comprehensive IT-managed service, WeCare, in Q2. WeCare provides cost-efficient, customized IT services including Onsite/Remote Support, End Users PC/Laptop Support, Inventory Management, etc.

The WeCare solution has three essential components: Out-of-Band Management, Remote Monitoring & Troubleshooting, and Cloud Managed Services.

Out-of-Band Management

CTA's dedicated WeCare Team provides remote monitoring and management of devices through the LTE network, modem, or dedicated WAN line. When the customer's primary network fails, WeCare can provide instant troubleshooting.

OOBM will not occupy customer's existing production network and will not affect business operation. The LTE connection that comes with the OOB equipment, rather, can work as a backup line to the customer's primary internet connection on critical equipments/systems.

Remote Monitoring and Troubleshooting

CTA's WeCare team provides customers 8x5 or 24x7 remote monitoring service that monitors customers' network/system availability and performance to proactively respond to issues, as well as promptly notify customers and perform troubleshooting to minimize impact and downtime.

Cloud Managed Services

WeCare provides public cloud (AWS, Microsoft Azure, GCP, Ali) integration, cloud migration, and maintenance services. WeCare designs cloud architecture and tailors migration plan to customers' current equipment/system/network at IDC or on premise to specific requirements.

WeCare is the customizable ICT management solution that will lower customers' IT management cost, offload local IT work, provide comprehensive technical support, and improve the IT managing experience altogether.

