China SME Banking Market 2020: Factors That Influence Choice And Behavior

The Small Medium Enterprise (SME) Report - China 2020, provides a complete primary-research-based picture of the SME Banking market.

This study examines the viewpoint of SMEs to understand the SME banking environment and the factors that influence choice and behavior. The report also offers a comprehensive coverage on multiple product types such as business operating/transaction accounts, borrowing products and business credit cards focusing on satisfaction and drivers of satisfaction for providers to improve their offering to cater to the changing needs of SMEs.Looking at key drivers of choice for domestic and international banking relationship, product satisfaction and their drivers of satisfaction. This report provides a view into SMEs considerations when choosing a bank and helps financial institutions to understand some specific areas to drive product satisfaction. It also looks at overall channel satisfaction among SMEs with a deeper focus on internet banking.

Summary: This report is based on 360 online interviews with key decision makers in SMEs. All information has been anonymized. The survey is nationally representative, and quotas were applied to ensure respondents are representative of the population by industry and region. To qualify as banked, respondents must hold a minimum of one banking product with a financial institution in their local market.

