China Smart Road Intelligent Roadside Perception Industry Report 2020: Huawei And BAT (Baidu, Alibaba And Tencent) Scramble To March Into The Market

DUBLIN, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Road: China Intelligent Roadside Perception Industry Report, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the advancement of cooperative vehicle infrastructure system, China and the industry have come to know that the priority should be given to coordinated development between infrastructure and vehicle more than just vehicle.

A plurality of policies was issued for intelligent road construction in China in 2020 alone. Wherein, the Guiding Opinions on Promoting the Construction of New Infrastructures for Transportation released in August 2020 makes it clear that ubiquitous perception facilities should be pervasive enough in the transportation industry; the Guide for Layout of Internet of Vehicles (IoV) Roadside Facilities, an association standard concerning roadside facilities published in August 2020, specifies layout of IoV roadside facilities in the C-V2X-based IoV traffic circumstance, and further promotion of roadside and cloud equipment to be unified.With policy support, China's intelligent roadside perception market (including radar, camera, etc.) is proliferating fast and is expected to be worth RMB40 billion by 2025. In the market, LiDAR costs the most in deployment, with a single set even priced up to tens of thousands of yuan.

Yet LiDAR performs much better in roadside scenarios, notably complex intersections, for it could recognize target attributes precisely and offer far more accurate, reliable data combining with cameras. LiDAR is still at the start of application in roadside end and has yet to be used massively. If deployed on a large scale, the price of LiDAR will take a nosedive. IT giants race to enter

Evolvement of cooperative vehicle infrastructure system (CVIS) is decided by use of roadside equipment. Amid the rising penetration of intelligent roadside perception systems, the intelligent transportation network will be built up to further improve operational efficiency of cities and roads with technologies from edge computing to cloud control. Intelligent roadside perception system is a foundation for development of intelligent transportation.Additionally, widespread layout of intelligent roadside equipment will drag down installation cost of vehicle V2X devices and push up their penetration. Only sound development of CVIS may make L4/L5 automated driving a reality.IT tycoons like Huawei and BAT (Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent) who are bullish about the prospect of intelligent roadside equipment, scramble to march into the market.Baidu focuses on research and development of roadside perception capabilities that meet needs of autonomous driving scenarios and fuse with V2X roadside perception information offered by the vehicle autonomous driving system. In the first half of 2020, Baidu has won the biddings for intelligent transportation projects in Nanjing, Hefei, Yangquan, Chongqing, to name a few.Alibaba remains superior in infrastructure end, with Cainiao Alliance and ET City Brain. The giant will develop vehicle-infrastructure cooperation using technologies such as Alibaba Cloud Control Platform, AliOS and intelligent roadside facilities. Tencent has a plan to expedite edge computing equipment installations and to build an open source platform for edge computing together with several partners.Huawei makes concurrent efforts on vehicle and infrastructure ends, having rolled out products like roadside unit, EI-based Traffic Intelligent Twins, and OceanConnect intelligent transportation platform.

Companies Mentioned

Genvict

Vanjee Technology

China TransInfo Technology

NEBULA LINK

iSmartWays

Changsha Intelligent Driving Institute (CiDi)

Huawei

Cohda Wireless

Savari

China Automotive Engineering Research Institute

TransMicrowave

Commsignia

Hurys

eHualu

LeiShen Intelligent System

China Unicom

ZTE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yaxf4z

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-smart-road-intelligent-roadside-perception-industry-report-2020-huawei-and-bat-baidu-alibaba-and-tencent-scramble-to-march-into-the-market-301301782.html

SOURCE Research and Markets