China Sevoflurane Markets Report 2015-2019 & 2020-2024: Major Players Are Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical, Maruishi, Baxter And Lunan Better Pharmaceutical

Sevoflurane is an inhaled general anesthetic featured with rapid induction and quick wake-up of patients. It has slight inhibition on circulation, little effect on liver and kidney function and a clear myocardial protective effect. Therefore, sevoflurane has now become the main inhaled anesthetic and is particularly suitable for patients with myocardial damage.

According to this analysis, in 1996, the sevoflurane of Abbott entered the Chinese market, but currently, Abbott holds a very small market share. The approved imported sevoflurane also comes from Maruishi and MARUKO of Japan and Baxter of the United States. In 2007 and 2008, the Chinese government approved the inhaled solution sevoflurane of Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceuticals and Lunan Better Pharmaceutical to go public in China. Gradually, domestic sevoflurane dominates the Chinese market.

As the environmental pollution intensifies and the population ages, the demand for medical services is rapidly rising. The hospitalization increased from 115 million in 2008 to 266 million in 2019, with the CAGR up to 7.9%. Among them, one-quarter of patients were hospitalized for surgery. The increasing amount of surgery boosts the demand for narcotic drugs.

According to this research, the sales value of sevoflurane in the Chinese market rose from less than CNY 4 million in 2005 to CNY 82.8 million in 2007 and to CNY 723.4 million in 2019 and the CAGR is about 19.8% from 2007 to 2019. According to this market research, the major market shareholders in China are Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Maruishi, Baxter and Lunan Better Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. In terms of sales value, Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical holds the biggest market occupancy, which was about 66.4% in 2019.

In 2020, due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the number of surgeries in Chinese hospitals will decrease, so the sales of sevoflurane will also decrease accordingly. It is expected that from 2021 to 2024, the demand for sevoflurane in the Chinese market will show a recovery growth. Topics Covered:

Indication of sevoflurane

Sales volume and value of sevoflurane in China 2015-2019

2015-2019 Sales volume and value of sevoflurane in different regions of China 2015-2019

2015-2019 Major sevoflurane manufacturers in the Chinese market

Competition pattern of sevoflurane in China

Sale price of sevoflurane in China

Sale price of sevoflurane by manufacturers and regions in China

Prospects of sevoflurane in China 2020-2024

2020-2024 The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on China's sevoflurane market

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Overview of Sevoflurane in China1.1 Indication1.2 Patents and Drug Approval of Government in China1.3 The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on China's sevoflurane market

2 Analysis of Sevoflurane Sales in China, 2015-20192.1 Sales Value of Sevoflurane in China, 2015-20192.1.1 Overall Sales value of Sevoflurane in China, 2015-20192.1.2 Sales Value of Sevoflurane in different regions of China, 2015-20192.2 Sales Volume of Sevoflurane in China, 2015-20192.2.1 Overall Sales Volume of Sevoflurane in China, 2015-20192.2.2 Sales Volume of Sevoflurane in Different Regions of China, 2015-20192.3 Market Share of Sevoflurane by Dosage Form in China, 2015-20192.3.1 Market Share of Sevoflurane by Sales Value2.3.2 Market Share of Sevoflurane by Sales Volume

3 Major Sevoflurane Manufacturers in Chinese Market, 2015-20203.1 Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.3.1.1 Profile of Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.3.1.2 Sales value and volume of Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s sevoflurane in China 2019-20203.2 Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.3.2.1 Profile of Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.3.2.2 Sales value and volume of Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.'s sevoflurane in China 2019-20203.3 Lunan Better Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.3.3.1 Profile of Lunan Better Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.3.3.2 Sales value and volume of Lunan Better Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s sevoflurane in China 2019-20203.4 Baxter3.4.1 Profile of Baxter3.4.2 Sales value and volume of Baxter's sevoflurane in China 2019-20203.5 Other manufacturers

4 Reference Price of Sevoflurane in Different Regions of China, 2019-20204.1 Average Price of Sevoflurane in China4.1.1 Average price in China4.1.2 Prices in different regions of China4.2 Average Price of Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s Sevoflurane in China4.2.1 Average price in China4.2.2 Prices of Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s Sevoflurane in different regions of China4.3 Average Price of Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.'s Sevoflurane in China4.3.1 Average price in China4.3.2 Prices of Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.'s Sevoflurane in different regions of China4.4 Average Price of Lunan Better Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s Sevoflurane in China4.4.1 Average price in China4.4.2 Prices of Lunan Better Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s Sevoflurane in different regions of China4.5 Average Price of Baxter's Sevoflurane in China4.5.1 Average price in China4.5.2 Prices of Baxter's Sevoflurane in different regions of China

5 Prospects of Sevoflurane in China, 2020-20245.1 Factors Influencing Sevoflurane Development in China5.1.1 Driving Forces and Market Opportunities5.1.2 Threats and Challenges5.2 Forecast on Market Size of Sevoflurane in China 2020-20245.3 Forecast on Competition Pattern Selected ChartsChart Drug Approval of Government on Sevoflurane in ChinaChart Sales Value of Sevoflurane in China, 2015-2019Chart Sales volume of Sevoflurane in China, 2015-2019Chart Market Share of Top 6 Sevoflurane Manufacturers in Sales Value, 2015-2019Chart Market Share and Sales Value of Maruishi in China, 2015-2019Chart Market Share and Sales Value of Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical in China, 2015-2019Chart Market Share and Sales Value of BAXTER in China, 2015-2019Chart Price of Maruishi's Sevoflurane in Different Regions of China, 2019-2020Chart Price of Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical's Sevoflurane in Different Regions of China, 2019-2020Chart Forecast on Sevoflurane Market Size in China, 2020-2024

