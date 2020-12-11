China Renaissance Served As Joint Global Coordinator For Pop Mart's Successful Hong Kong IPO

HONG KONG, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Renaissance("China Renaissance", stock code: 1911.HK) served as the joint global coordinator for the successful initial public offering ("IPO") of Pop Mart International Group Limited ("Pop Mart" or the "Company", stock code: 9992.HK) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Pop Mart raised approximately HK$6.01 billion with a total of 156 million shares (including the overallotment option) priced at HK$38.5 per share.

Pop Mart, China's largest and fastest-growing pop toy company[1], intends to use the net proceeds raised to expand the Company's consumer access channels and overseas markets, fund its potential investments in, acquisitions of and strategic alliance with companies along the industry value chain, invest in technology to strengthen its marketing and fan engagement efforts, and enhance the digitalization of its business while further expanding its intellectual property ("IP") pool. With Intellectual Property ("IP") operation as its core business, Pop Mart has established an integrated platform covering the entire industry chain of pop toys, including artists development, IP operation, consumer access and pop toy culture promotion, and is committed to "lighting up the passion of fans and bringing them joy". As of June 30, 2020, Pop Mart managed a pool of 93 IPs and recorded 3.6 million registered members.

China Renaissance has developed a long-term partnership with Pop Mart by supporting the Company through various growth stages. Huaxing Growth Capital, the flagship investment arm of China Renaissance, backed Pop Mart's fundraising in May 2020. Acting as Pop Mart's Joint Global Coordinator on Pop Mart's IPO, China Renaissance contributed to the Company's successful listing by securing a number of quality investors.

Fan Bao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of China Renaissance and Founding Partner of Huaxing Growth Capital said: "We congratulate Pop Mart on its milestone offering. As a trailblazer of pop toy culture in China, Pop Mart has been leading the revolution of China's pop toy culture, growing the industry from a niche market to the mainstream pop culture. Pop Mart is at the forefront of companies seeking to capitalize on the historic changes to the consumer market's preferences, which are driven by the younger generation's shift in consumption patterns. As an investor and a long-term partner, we believe that Pop Mart's highest achievement lies ahead of it, and we look forward to working more closely with them going forward."

The consumer internet sector has been a focus of China Renaissance's investment banking team that advised on a variety of transactions in the sector, including strategic investments, convertible bonds issuances, private placements, M&A deals for industry leaders, such as JD.com, Pinduoduo, Gome, MissFresh, Club Factory, Meiri Yitao and Helijia.

In 2020, China Renaissance acted as the key advisor for 17 overseas IPOs and follow-on offering transactions of Chinese New Economy companies, with a total underwriting value of over US$23.6 billion. Transactions include the Hong Kong IPO of JD Health, the Hong Kong secondary listing of JD. Com, the U.S. IPO and follow-on offering of KE Holdings, the Hong Kong secondary listing of ZTO Express, the U.S. IPO of Lufax, and the U.S. IPO of Yatsen Global.

[1] According to the Frost & Sullivan Report based on Pop Mart's 2019 retail value with an 8.5% market share and 2017 to 2019 revenue growth, respectively.

