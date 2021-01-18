China POU Water Markets, 2015-2019 & 2020-2021 & 2025 With Impact Of COVID-19 Insights

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China POU Water Purifier Market, By Type (Counter Top, Under Sink, Faucet Mount & Others), By Technology (RO, UF, UV, Media, and NF), By Sales Channel (General Trade and Modern Trade), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Chinese POU Water Purifiers Market was valued USD 6,263.58 Million in 2019 and is forecast to reach USD 11,922.32 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.61% during the forecast period, on the back of growing population and increasing purchasing power of the customers across the country.Moreover, rapid industrialization and urbanization has resulted in uncontrolled effluent discharge in the water bodies, which has further led to severe water pollution, thereby deteriorating the quality of surface and ground water across geographies. Additionally, over the past few years rise in cases of water borne diseases have been witnessed, which is pushing people towards using water purifiers in order to get safe and healthy drinking water. China, being the most populated country in the world, has a wide customer base for POU water purifiers. However, penetration of water purifiers in the country is low as compared to other major countries around the world such as Japan and the United States. Rising level of toxic chemicals in fresh water sources has raised concerns among consumers regarding need for clean and safe drinking water Consequently, POU water purifier manufacturers in the country are capitalizing on the opportunity to increase their penetration in China by offering low cost water purifiers.The Chinese POU Water Purifiers Market can be segregated based on type, technology, sales channel and region. Based on type, the market can be segregated into under sink, counter top, faucet mount and others. Among these, under sink registered the highest demand in 2019 with the market share of 42.15% as these water purifiers are efficient, easy to install when compared with other counterparts.Some of the major players operating in the Chinese POU Water Purifiers Market are 3M China Ltd., Foshan Shunde Midea Water Dispenser Manufacture Company Limited, Shenzhen Angel Drinking Water Industrial Group Corporation (ANGEL), A. O. Smith ( Nanjing) Water Treatment Products Co., Ltd., Beijing Originwater Technology Co. Ltd., Paragon Water System, Canature Environmental Products Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Litree Purifying Technology Co., Ltd., Ozner Water Purification, Qinyuan Group Co., Ltd. Years considered for this report:

Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Impact of COVID-19 on China POU Water Purifier Market 4. Executive Summary 5. Voice of Customer 6. China POU Water Purifier Market Outlook6.1. Market Size & Forecast6.1.1. By Value & Volume6.2. Market Share & Forecast6.2.1. By Type (Counter Top, Under Sink, Faucet Mount & Others)6.2.2. By Technology (RO, UF, UV, Media, and NF)6.2.3. By Sales Channel (General Trade and Modern Trade)6.2.4. By Company6.2.5. By Region6.3. Product Market Map6.3.1. By Type6.3.2. By Technology 7. China Counter Top Water Purifier Market Outlook 8. China Under Sink Water Purifier Market Outlook 9. China Faucet Mount Water Purifier Market Outlook 10. Market Dynamics10.1. Drivers10.2. Challenges 11. Pricing Analysis 12. Market Trends & Developments 13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape 14. China Economic Profile 15. Competitive Landscape15.1. Competitive Benchmarking15.2. Company Profiles15.2.1. Foshan Shunde Midea Water Dispenser Manufacture Company Limited15.2.2. Shenzhen Angel Drinking Water Industrial Group Corporation (ANGEL)15.2.3. A. O. Smith ( Nanjing) Water Treatment Products Co., Ltd.15.2.4. 3M China Limited15.2.5. Beijing OriginWater Technology Co., Ltd.15.2.6. Paragon Water System15.2.7. Canature Environmental Products Co., Ltd15.2.8. Shenzhen Litree Purifying Technology Co., Ltd.15.2.9. Ozner Water Purification 15.2.10. Qinyuan Group Co., Ltd. 16. Strategic RecommendationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xvre0r

