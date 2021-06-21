China Oxaliplatin Markets Report 2021-2025 - Sanofi-Aventis France Has The Largest Market Share

DUBLIN, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investigation Report on China's Oxaliplatin Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sales value of Oxaliplatin in the Chinese market increased year by year from 2016 to 2019. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on the hospital's overall diagnosis and treatment services, the sales value of Oxaliplatin in the Chinese market decreased to CNY1.165 billion in 2020. The CAGR of Oxaliplatin's sales value in the Chinese market from 2016 to 2020 was 4.29%.

Oxaliplatin (OXA) is the third-generation platinum anti-tumor drug after cisplatin and carboplatin. Oxaliplatin was jointly developed by Sanofi and Debiopharm for the first-line treatment of metastatic colon cancer and the adjuvant treatment of stage III colon cancer after complete resection of the primary tumor. It was approved to enter the Chinese market in 1999. By the end of 2020, there are nearly 20 manufacturers in China's Oxaliplatin market of which Sanofi-Aventis France has the largest market share.The analyst expects that Oxaliplatin sales will have a restorative growth in 2021-2025 as the alleviation of the COVID-19 epidemic. In 2020, the number of new colon cancer cases in China was 550,000, with an increase of 46.28% from 376,000 in 2018. Therefore, Oxaliplatin sales will increase from 2016 to 2020 with the increase in the number of colon cancer patients. Topics Covered:

1 Relevant Concepts of Oxaliplatin1.1 Indications for Oxaliplatin 1.2 Development of Oxaliplatin in China 1.3 Governmental Approval of Oxaliplatin in China1.4 The Impact of COVID-19 on Oxaliplatin Sales in China 2 Sales of Oxaliplatin in China, 2016-20202.1 Sales Value of Oxaliplatin 2.1.1 Overall Sales Value2.1.2 Sales Value by Region 2.2 Sales Volume of Oxaliplatin 2.2.1 Overall Sales Volume 2.2.2 Sales Volume by Region 2.3 Sales of Oxaliplatin by Dosage Form in China, 2016-2020 2.3.1 Injection2.3.2 Analysis of Other Dosage Form 3 Analysis of Major Oxaliplatin Manufacturers in China in 20203.1 Analysis of Market Share of Major Oxaliplatin Manufacturers 3.1.1 Investigation on Market Share by Sales Value 3.1.2 Investigation on Market Share by Sales volume 3.2 Sanofi-Aventis France 3.2.1 Enterprise Profile 3.2.2 Sales of ELOXATIN (Sanofi-Aventis France's Oxaliplatin) in China3.3 Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.3.3.1 Enterprise Profile 3.3.2 Sales of Aiheng (Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.'s Oxaliplatin) in China3.4 Shenzhen Neptunus Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.3.4.1 Enterprise Profile 3.4.2 Sales of Aikebokang (Shenzhen Neptunus Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s Oxaliplatin) in China3.5 Cisen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.3.5.1 Enterprise Profile 3.5.2 Sales of Chenya (Cisen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s Oxaliplatin) in China3.6 Sichuan Meida Kangjiale Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.3.6.1 Enterprise Profile 3.6.2 Sales of Jialetongtai (Sichuan Meida Kangjiale Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s Oxaliplatin) in China 4 Prices of Oxaliplatin for Different Manufacturers in China, 2020-20214.1 Sanofi-Aventis France (ELOXATIN) 4.2 Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd. (Aiheng)4.3 Shenzhen Neptunus Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Aikebokang)4.4 Cisen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Chenya)4.5 Sichuan Meida Kangjiale Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Jialetongtai) 5 Prospect of Chinese Oxaliplatin Market, 2021-20255.1 Influential Factors of Chinese Oxaliplatin Market Development5.1.1 The Impact of COVID-19 on Chinese Oxaliplatin Market5.1.2 Market Drivers and Opportunities5.1.3 Market Threats and Challenges5.2 Forecast on Market Size 5.3 Forecast on Market Trend

