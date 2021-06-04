China Osimertinib Market Report 2021: Sales 2017-2020, Major Manufacturers 2017-2020, Prices, 2020-2021, Prospects 2021-2025

DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investigation Report on China's Osimertinib Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Osimertinib is a small molecule targeted anti-tumor drug used to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The original drug, TAGRISSO was developed by AstraZeneca. Osimertinib was launched in China in 2017, and it has been approved for two indications.

Osimertinib is the first tumor drug approved for locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer with positive EGFR T790M mutation in China. In March 2021, the application for the third indication of Osimertinib has been at the approval stage. Currently, AstraZeneca AB is the only manufacturer in the Chinese Osimertinib market.According to this market research, sales of Osimertinib have increased sharply since it entered the Chinese market. The sales revenue in 2020 was approximately CNY1.54 billion in China. Although the growth rate of Osimertinib slowed down last year, Osimertinib still has the highest rate in the Chinese pharmaceutical market. The CAGR of the sales value of Osimertinib in China was 451.7% from 2017 to 2020.The analyst analyzes the sales of Osimertinib will keep increasing as the market expands. The potential of market expansion depends on three aspects. Firstly, the increase in new cases of lung cancer patients will increase the demand for Osimertinib. The average number of new lung patients in China is about 730,000 people.

In 2020, there were approximately 820,000 new patients which 80%-85% of them are NSCLC patients. A large number of patients drives the demand for medication. Secondly, the increase in the number of approved indications for Osimertinib will bring new target patients. Lastly, after renewing the national medical insurance drug list, patients may benefit more from the price reduction for the Osimertinib, which will also lead the sales volume of Osimertinib to increase. Topics Covered:

1 Relevant Concepts of Osimertinib1.1 Indications for Osimertinib 1.2 Development of Osimertinib in China 1.3 Governmental Approval of Osimertinib in China 1.4 The Impact of COVID-19 on Osimertinib sales in China 2 Sales of Osimertinib in China, 2017-20202.1 Sales Value of Osimertinib 2.1.1 Overall Sales Value 2.1.2 Sales Value by Region 2.2 Sales Volume of Osimertinib 2.2.1 Overall Sales Volume 2.2.2 Sales Volume by Region 2.3 Sales of Osimertinib by Dosage Form in China, 2017-2020 2.3.1 Tablet 2.3.2 Analysis of Other Dosage Forms 3 Analysis of Major Osimertinib Manufacturers in China, 2017-20203.1 Analysis of Market Share of Major Osimertinib Manufacturers 3.1.1 Investigation on Market Share by Sales Value 3.1.2 Investigation on Market Share by Sales volume 3.2 AstraZeneca AB 3.2.1 Enterprise Profile 3.2.2 Sales of TAGRISSO (AstraZeneca's Osimertinib) in China 4 Prices of Osimertinib for Different Manufacturers in China, 2020-2021 4.1 AstraZeneca AB (TAGRISSO) 4.2 Others 5 Prospect of Chinese Osimertinib drug Market, 2021-2025 5.1 Influential Factors of Chinese Osimertinib Market Development 5.1.1 The Impact of COVID-19 on Chinese Osimertinib Market 5.1.2 Market Drivers and Opportunities 5.1.3 Market Threats and Challenges 5.2 Forecast on Market Size 5.3 Forecast on Market Trend

