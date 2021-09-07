China.org.cn: Preparations For China's 14th National Games Enter Their Final Stretch In Xi'an

BEIJING, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn on the 14th Games of the People's Republic of China:

Preparations for the 14th Games of the People's Republic of China have entered their final stretch. Shaanxi Province's Xi'an City has been making every effort to host a successful event.

Flowers adorn the five bridges and two tunnels that span the rivers and extend through the hills near the Xi'an Olympic Sports Center. The roads that run through the area are wide and clean and the lighting arrays that decorate the facades of the buildings that line them have entered the testing stage. The Chang'an Yun (Cloud) exhibition center and Chang'an Yue (Music) cultural exchange center shine in the sunlight along with more than 10 service stations that will be staffed with volunteers.

Several rounds of drills covering COVID-19 prevention, security, dining, transportation, and other matters have been conducted at the gated National Games Village. Comfortable facilities have been constructed at the site resulting in an accommodation center that feels like home for athletes, officials and reporters from all over China.

The entire city has been preparing for the grand event in addition to the areas that the games' venues are located in. Xi'an's public security and health departments built a strict line of defense against the pandemic at the south entrance of the ancient city near the Qujiang exit of the city's ring expressway for prevention and control purposes. The wide and thoroughly upgraded Qujiang Avenue, which is serving as the sporting contest's "Visitor Reception Street" is clean and full of vibrant greenery. Various imagery, slogans, and mascots create strong atmosphere of the 14th National Games and more than 10 boutique scenic areas with different shapes, sizes, and themes have been built along major roads and in squares, parks, and other core areas in Qujiang New District in order to further enhance the appearance of the city.

Xi'an is currently completing stringent, high-quality preparations for the 14th National Games consolidating and expanding the environmental improvement achievements that have been made at competition venues, torch relay routes and marathon routes, scenic hotels, side streets, alleys, old communities, and other key locations and areas and is continuing to engage in urban greening and beautification. All participating government departments have been working to optimize event planning and organization and deliver a high level of service. People have begun volunteering at competition venues and other locations throughout the city and a sufficient number of social volunteers have also been recruited.

In line with comprehensive execution of its "serving the 14th National Games and contributing to the city" logistics theme. The ancient city has created a unified force, committed to making the National Games a successful event adhered to the objectives and requirements of hosting an extraordinary and exemplary athletic competition and striven to create a classic Xi'an moment.

