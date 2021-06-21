China Online Content Communities Market Report 2021, Featuring Zhihu Inc., Weibo, Bilibili Inc. And Kuaishou

DUBLIN, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Online Content Communities Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's online content communities market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2016-2020 and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2025). The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as the growing urban population, increasing internet usage, escalating use of smartphones, rising millennial income, growing influence of social media, etc. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are too much emphasis on expertise, regulatory risks, rising levels of spam and abuse, privacy, security and legal threats, etc.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the online content communities market in China including detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides an analysis of China online content communities market by value, by revenue per user and includes segment analysis as well.Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of China online content communities market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Company Coverage

Zhihu Inc.

Weibo

Bilibili Inc.

Kuaishou

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Introduction 3. China Market Analysis 4. Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Driver5.1.1 Growing Urban Population5.1.2 Increasing Internet Usage5.1.3 Escalating Use of Smartphones5.1.4 Rising Millennial Income5.1.5 Growing Influence of Social Media5.2 Challenges5.2.1 Too Much Emphasis on Expertise5.2.2 Regulatory Risks5.2.3 Rising Levels of Spam and Abuse5.2.4 Privacy, Security, and Legal Threats5.3 Market Trends5.3.1 Diversified High-quality Content and Mid-form Video 5.3.2 Booming Content Supply with Enhanced Quality5.3.3 Rising Number of Innovative Monetization Channels5.3.4 Growing Need to Get Real 6. Competitive Landscape6.1 China Online Content Communities Market Players Comparison6.2 China Online Content Communities Market Players by Content Creators and Content Generation Comparison 6.3 China Online Content Communities Market Players by Revenue per MAU 6.4 China Online Content Communities Market Players by Sales and Marketing Spend per Incremental MAU6.5 China Online Content Communities Market Players by Membership Service Paying Ratio 7. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/feigxn

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-online-content-communities-market-report-2021-featuring-zhihu-inc-weibo-bilibili-inc-and-kuaishou-301316416.html

SOURCE Research and Markets