China OEM Digital Transformation Strategy Market Report 2021: Analysis Of 21 OEMs' Strategies Including 3 Emerging Automakers - Tesla, NIO, Leading Ideal

Research on digital transformation of automakers: Tesla is still the best referenceThis report analyzes 21 OEMs' strategies and specific measures for transformation. Conventional automakers like Toyota and Changan Automobile have made successes in digital transformation as well, in addition to emerging carmakers.

As the emerging automakers represented by Tesla have been digitally operated from the beginning, they are sought after by consumers and recognized by the market. The emergence of new forces has posed tremendous pressure on traditional automakers who thus have formulated digital strategies one after another to boost digital transformation.

GM's 4S stores have evolved into a '7S modular dealer service system' consisting of New Car Sale, After-Sales Services, Spare Parts, Information Survey, Pre-owned Car Services, Sharing and Financial Support.Xpeng's '2S+2S' marketing model disassembles '4S' into two parts: online (marketing and parts available on Tmall) and offline (after-sales services and information feedback). Through the dual-channel linkage of 'the Tmall flagship store + offline stores', Xpeng connects both online and offline fields, which not only greatly reduces costs, but also brings consumers with new experience.Toyota Digital Transformation focuses on five aspects: first, adjusting organizational structure, with high priority on restructuring of TRI-AD, Toyota's advanced software company and segmenting its business into "R&D of Automated Driving Technologies", "Incubation of Innovative Projects" and "Investment in Emerging Areas"; second, launching the Mobility Services Platform (MSPF) for an upgrade to the next-generation mobility services; third, building a cloud service platform for better business and operation models; fourth, creating Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) to reform R&D and production links; fifth, developing digital products, with deployments in autonomous driving, HD map, chip, HMI, etc.Changan Automobile takes software as its corporate strategy, setting up a software center to enhance its digital transformation. For R&D and production, the automaker builds a R&D cloud platform for advancing construction of smart cities; for marketing, it creates an integrated marketing cloud platform and self-establishes an ecommerce platform; for product digitization, it makes deployments in areas from cloud platform and intelligence to telematics by way of independent construction and cooperation. Despite great efforts on digital transformation, quite a few automakers still face some challenges, such as:

Underpowered transformation, disputed transformation model, and some departments' reluctance to transform;

Poor ability to attract customers online in digital marketing, and lower-than-expected return on offline high investment;

Under-investment in digital transformation, which blames for conventional businesses;

Lack of software teams and user operation experience.

At present, automakers mainly deploy digital transformation in five aspects:

First, they establish software companies or R&D divisions as well as build software teams through self-construction or cooperation.

Second, automakers set up digital centers internally to coordinate the digital transformation of the entire groups and promote the implementation of overall digital strategy.

Third, automakers can reduce costs and improve competitiveness by allying with other automakers.

Fourth, automakers prompt digital transformation through cooperation with technology companies (such as Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent , Huawei, etc.).

, Huawei, etc.). Fifth, automakers create an online & offline user-centric digital marketing model.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Status Quo of Automakers in Digital Transformation1.1 Digital Transformation1.2 Development of Digital Technology and Evolution of Business Model1.3 Motivations for Digital Transformation1.4 Opportunities in Digital Transformation1.5 Competences in Digital Transformation1.6 Relationship between Automakers' Digital Transformation and "CASE" in Automotive1.7 Digital Transformation Models1.7.1 Production Digitalization1.7.2 Product Digitization1.7.3 Marketing Digitization1.7.4 Service Digitization1.7.5 Management Digitization 2 Digital Transformation of Foreign Automakers2.1 Toyota2.1.1 Digital Transformation Layout2.1.2 Organizational Structure Adjustment2.1.3 Transformation into a Mobility Service Provider2.1.3 Mobility Service Transformation Partners2.1.4 Cloud Service Deployment2.1.5 Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA)2.1.6 Automated Driving Solutions2.1.6 Intelligent Connectivity Partners2.2 Volkswagen2.3 BMW2.4 Mercedes-Benz2.5 Honda2.6 GM2.7 Ford2.8 PSA2.9 Hyundai2.10 Nissan 3 Digital Transformation of Chinese Automakers3.1 SAIC3.1.1 Digital Transformation Layout3.1.2 Management Digitalization3.1.3 Organizational Structure Adjustment3.1.3 Cloud Platform Construction3.1.4 O2O E-commerce Platform3.1.5 Product Digitalization3.1.6 BEV Platform3.2 FAW3.3 BAIC3.4 Changan Automobile3.5 Geely3.6 BYD3.7 GAC3.8 Great Wall Motor 4 Digital Transformation of Emerging Automakers4.1 Tesla4.1.1 Competitive Edges4.1.2 Growth Model & Business Model4.1.2 Autopilot Team4.1.3 Software Business4.1.4 Autopilot OTA Updates4.1.5 Gigafactory4.1.6 Direct Sales Model Lowers Much Cost4.2 NIO4.2.1 Competitive Edges4.2.2 R&D Center4.2.3 Financing and Equity Structure4.2.4 Marketing-Full Self-operation Model4.2.5 Experiential Marketing4.2.6 Investment Status4.3 Leading Ideal4.3.1 Competitive Edges4.3.2 Core Management Team4.3.3 Financing and Equity Structure4.3.4 Intelligent Manufacturing Base4.3.5 Fully Direct Sales Model 5 Trends of Digital Transformation of Automakers5.1 Digital Transformation Layout of Conventional Automakers5.1.1 Build Software Teams5.1.2 Build Digital Centers5.1.3 Automaker Alliances Cooperate to Get through Difficulties Together5.1.4 Join Hands with Technology Companies to Promote Digital Transformation5.1.5 Modularize Production Architecture5.1.6 User-centric O2O Marketing Model5.2 Obstacles Encountered by Conventional Automakers in Digital Transformation5.2.1 Problems in Digital Transformation of Automakers5.2.2 Automakers Have a Setback in Cooperation5.2.3 Problems in Marketing Digitalization5.2.4 Other Problems in Transformation of Conventional Automakers5.3 Key Points of Digital Transformation of AutomakersFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5lonf

