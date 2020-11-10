China Medical Devices Industry Report 2020: Domestic Demand Is Expected To Expand Further

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Domestic Substitution & a Heated Capital Market: The Medical Devices Industry in China in 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's medical devices field has never been considered a high-end market - not even now. But the climate and circumstances are changing very fast. In the old days, advanced medical devices were all imported and provided for inland consumers under strict controls. As for technology, talents and capital are becoming one force; domestic substitution has become an unstoppable trend. It implies the upcoming rise of the industry and the high-speed growth of those local companies in the medical devices industry.Since 2018, China has become the fourth largest medical device market worldwide, following the US, western Europe and Japan. As the population ages, domestic demand is expected to expand further. Moreover, after the recent accelerated economic development, people require higher-end healthcare services and products. The gap between consumer expectations and actual supply drives industry players to flow into a more sophisticated market.To catch up on the wind of medical devices, investors need to know which particular segments in the broad industry to aim for and what companies are performing well in the Chinese market. Thus, the author analyzes the macro-level drives, pinpoints benchmark companies in the top three limelight segments and assembles lists of promising picks.After the analysis, the author believes the medical device industry in China is a relatively 'dormant' gold mine with the full potential to be exploited. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, China has depicted a very resilient economy and a dynamic market. The anti-fragile capability is rooted in a relatively stable society and consumption potential of the large-number population. In this report:

In the first chapter, Market Dynamics, the author primarily uses the PEST matrix to constitute the analytical framework for comprehensive coverage. Besides, the data-driven analysis in the report outlines China's capital and investment flow and policy overview.

capital and investment flow and policy overview. In Chapter 2, Fast Growth & Multi-baggers, the publisher chooses one benchmark company for each particular segment - medical imaging, heart stents and orthopedics. With a detailed financial look into these target examples, the author builds multiple models to reevaluate companies.

In Chapter 3, the top 15 public medical device companies and 15 most noteworthy private companies are picked out. These 30 companies represent the current and future look of the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction Highlights Market dynamics

Critical factors behind the booming industry

Technology: the core growth engine

Capital: the invisible hand

Policy: the lighthouse showing trend

Fast Growth, Multi-baggers

Valuation analysis of three benchmark companies in top segments

Mindray: the most expensive medical device stock

Lepu: the Chinese challenger in heart stents

Weigao: the next dual-listed star in orthopedics

Most to Watch

Hot picks in medical devices

Big names to look out: 15 most investable public firms

Startups in spotlight: 15 most noteworthy private firms

Appendix

Detailed information of mentioned companies and analysis

Investees by Hillhouse, Sequoia China and Qiming Ventures

Companies Mentioned

AK Medical

Autobio Diagnostics

BGI Genomics

Beijing Aerospace Changfeng

Blue Sail Medical

BrosMed Medical

DK Medtech

Darma Medical

Dian Diagnostics

Double Medical

Guangdong Biolight Meditech

Hahai Biological

Huiyihuiying

InferVision

Jafron Biomedical

Kinetic Medical

Lepu Medical

LifeTech Sciences

Medtrum Medical

MicroPort Scientific

Mindray Medical

Neusoft

New Horizon Health

Ovctek

Sanyou medical

Sinocare

SonoSpace Medical

United Imaging

Vocel Cloud

Wandon Medical

Weigao Medical

Yuyue Medical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yabdvl

