China Levofloxacin Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2025: Competitive Landscape, Prices, Manufacturers, Future Prospects, Analysis

DUBLIN, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investigation Report on China's Levofloxacin Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Levofloxacin, developed by Daiichi Sankyo, is used to treat bacterial infectious diseases such as community pneumonia, sinusitis, urinary tract infections. Levofloxacin tablets were approved in China in 1995, and Levofloxacin injection and oral regular-release liquids have entered China's medical insurance. By the half-past of 2021, there are many manufacturers in China's Levofloxacin market, among which Daiichi Sankyo Pharmaceutical ( Beijing) accounts for the highest proportion of market share.According to the market research, the sales value of Levofloxacin in the Chinese market from 2016 to 2019 has shown an overall upward trend. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on the overall medical diagnosis and treatment services, the sales value of Levofloxacin in the Chinese market decreased to CNY 1.01 billion in 2020, with a year-on-year decrease of 28.23%. The CAGR of the sales value of Levofloxacin in the Chinese market is -4.75% from 2016 to 2020.The analyst expects that with the relief of the COVID-19 epidemic, the sales of Levofloxacin will have a restorative growth from 2021 to 2025. In addition, Levofloxacin has a broad antibacterial spectrum, strong antibacterial activity, high bioavailability, and good tissue cell permeability. Based on these advantages, the sales of Levofloxacin will grow steadily in the future. Further, the sales and sales volume of Levofloxacin used to treat bacterial infection will grow with the popularization and improvement of China's medical and health services. Topics Covered:

The impact of COVID-19 on China's Levofloxacin market

Levofloxacin market Sales value of China's Levofloxacin 2016-2020

Levofloxacin 2016-2020 Competitive landscape of China's Levofloxacin market

Levofloxacin market Prices of Levofloxacin in China

Prices of Levofloxacin in China by regions and manufacturers

by regions and manufacturers Analysis of factors affecting the development of China's Levofloxacin market

Levofloxacin market Prospect of China's Levofloxacin market from 2021 to 2025

Key Topics Covered: 1 Relevant Concepts of Levofloxacin1.1 Indications for Levofloxacin 1.2 Development of Levofloxacin in China 1.3 Governmental Approval of Levofloxacin in China1.4 The Impact of COVID-19 on Levofloxacin sales in China 2 Sales of Levofloxacin in China, 2016-20202.1 Sales Value of Levofloxacin 2.1.1 Overall Sales Value2.1.2 Sales Value by Regions 2.2 Sales Volume of Levofloxacin 2.2.1 Overall Sales Volume 2.2.2 Sales Volume by Regions 2.3 Sales of Levofloxacin by Dosage Form in China, 2016-2020 2.3.1 Injection2.3.2 Tablets2.3.3 Eye Drops2.3.4 Ear Drops2.3.5 Capsules 3 Analysis of Major Levofloxacin Manufacturers in China, 2016-20203.1 Analysis of Market Share of Major Levofloxacin Manufacturers 3.1.1 Investigation on Market Share by Sales Value 3.1.2 Investigation on Market Share by Sales volume 3.2 Daiichi Sankyo Pharmaceutical ( Beijing) 3.2.1 Enterprise Profile 3.2.2 Sales of CRAVIT (Daiichi Sankyo Pharmaceutical ( Beijing)'s Levofloxacin) in China3.3 Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. 3.3.1 Enterprise Profile 3.3.2 Sales of Zuoke (Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.'s Levofloxacin) in China3.4 Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. 3.4.1 Enterprise Profile 3.4.2 Sales of CRAVIT (Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s Levofloxacin) in China3.5 Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd. Xinchang Pharmaceutical Factory3.5.1 Enterprise Profile 3.5.2 Sales of Lailixin (Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd. Xinchang Pharmaceutical Factory's Levofloxacin) in China3.6 China Resources Double-crane Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.3.6.1 Enterprise Profile 3.6.2 Sales of Zuoke (China Resources Double-crane Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s Levofloxacin) in China 4 Prices of Levofloxacin for Different Manufacturers in China, 20204.1 Daiichi Sankyo Pharmaceutical ( Beijing) (CRAVIT)4.2 Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (Zuoke)4.3 Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (CRAVIT)4.4 Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd. Xinchang Pharmaceutical Factory (Lailixin)4.5 China Resources Double-crane Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Zuofeng) 5 Prospect of Chinese Levofloxacin Market, 2021-20255.1 Influential Factors of Chinese Levofloxacin Market Development5.1.1 The Impact of COVID-19 on Chinese Levofloxacin Market5.1.2 Market Drivers and Opportunities5.1.3 Market Threats and Challenges5.2 Forecast on Market Size 5.3 Forecast on Market Trend

