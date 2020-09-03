China International Equipment Manufacturing Expo Held In Shenyang, 2020

SHENYANG, China, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China International Equipment Manufacturing Expo 2020 opened in Shenyang on September 1. The theme of the Expo is "win-win cooperation in transformation and upgrading". The whole exhibition will be held by combining online and offline. The offline exhibition will end on the 5th and the online cloud-exhibition will last until the 30th, according to the Publicity Department of Shenyang Municipality.

China International Equipment Manufacturing Expo is the only national large-scale economic and trade exhibition in the field of equipment manufacturing industry in China. It is held in Shenyang every year for nine years and has been successfully held for 18 times since 2002.

The total area of exhibition is 60000 square meters, with 512 enterprises participating and 2016 booths in the exhibition. The online cloud show has included 1500 well-known enterprises domestic and abroad, including Trumpf and Japan Okuma and so on.

A total of 79 enterprises from 13 countries and regions, including the United States, Germany, France, Switzerland, Japan and South Korea, participated in the exhibition. There are 433 domestic participating enterprises, including 35 world top 500 and multinational companies, 8 famous foreign machine tool enterprises and 30 domestic well-known equipment manufacturing enterprises.

With the opening of China Manufacturing Expo, the fifth manufacturing Power Summit Forum, central enterprise procurement docking meeting, new product and technology conference, China Industrial Culture enabling equipment manufacturing industry development forum, China manufacturing industry human resource manager Summit Forum and other activities have been held successively.

36,000 visitors visited the Expo on the opening day, including 32,000 professional visitors and 4,000 ordinary visitors.

