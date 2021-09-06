China Infant Formula Market Trends & Forecasts 2021-2025: Goat Milk Instant Formula Gains Popularity

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Infant Formula Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China is a major contributor to the infant formula market at the global level and is supported by the increased population in China after withdrawal of the one child policy by the Government of China in 2013 and increased income of the middle class population.The China infant formula market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2016-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. The China infant formula market is expected to increase due many growth drivers such as high female workforce share, rising middle class & dual income families, increasing expenditure on premium nutrition, etc. yet the market faces some challenges such as declining new birth in china, foreign brands dominating the market, etc. global hyper converged infrastructure market is expected to observe some new market trends such as gaining popularity by goat milk instant formula, favorable policies for domestic brands, etc.

The report provides analysis of the China infant formula market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value, by volume, by segmentation and by products.Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall China infant formula market has also been forecasted for the years 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories and Feihe International Inc. are some of the key players operating in the China infant formula market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Introduction2.1 Infant Milk Formula: An Overview2.1.1 Infant Milk Formula2.1.2 Infant Milk Formula Production Process2.1.3 Types of Infant Milk Formula2.1.4 Infant Milk Formula: Value Chain2.1.5 Advantages of Infant Milk Formula2.1.6 Infant Milk Formula: Based on Type of Availability 3. Global Market Analysis 4. China Market Analysis4.1 China Infant Formula Market: An Analysis4.2 China Infant Formula Market: Segment Analysis4.3 China Infant Formula Market: Product Analysis4.4 China Infant Formula Market: Distribution Channel Analysis 5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 High Female Workforce Share5.1.2 Rising Middle Class & Dual Income Families5.1.3 Increasing Expenditure on Premium Nutrition5.1.4 Reason for Infant Formula Purchase5.1.5 High Preference for Imported Brands5.1.6 Lower-tier Cities Are Targeted For The Expansion Of Milk Formula5.2 Challenges5.2.1 Declining New Birth in China5.2.2 Foreign Brands Dominating the Market5.3 Market Trends5.3.1 Gaining Popularity by Goat Milk Instant Formula5.3.2 Favorable Policies for Domestic Brands5.3.3 Growing Opportunity for Liquid Infant Formula5.3.4 Infant Formula for Occasions5.3.5 Rising Infant Formula Imports 6. Competitive Landscape6.1 China Infant Formula Market: Competitive Analysis 7. Company Profiles

