China In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Analysis By Segment (Clinical Chemistry, Immunoassay, Molecular Testing, Microbiology, Hematology, SMBG, POCT, Coagulation)

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market, By Segment (Clinical Chemistry, Immunoassay, Molecular Testing, Microbiology, Hematology, SMBG, POCT, Coagulation) and Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In China, the in vitro diagnostic industry has evolved since the 1980s, and now the key players are manufacturing from single and straight forward products to complete industrial chains. The 21st century brought a rapid development in China's IVD industry, where all the tools such as reagents and instruments are produced in-house. The increasing number of test volumes related to clinical chemistry, immunoassay, haematology, coagulation and microbiology are in high demand. They are acting as a catalysing role for the growth of the China IVD industry. According to this report, China's In Vitro Diagnostics Market will be USD 22.3 Billion by 2026.The major growth drivers for China's IVD industry are increasing demand from the middle class for high-quality healthcare products, and rising incidences of lifestyle diseases. In China, there has been massive expenditure in every healthcare segment in the areas of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and traditional Chinese medicines. The significant barriers for China's IVD industry is the lagging by local manufacturers in the adoption of advanced technology.In October 2020, Roche diagnostics launched the product "Roche's Tecentriq" with Avastin which was approved by CFDA for the treatment of liver cancer. The outbreak of Covid-19 has impacted IVD products by playing a vital role in the diagnosis of coronavirus symptoms.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction 2. Executive Summary 3. Market Dynamics3.1 Growth Drivers3.2 Challenges 4. China IVD Market 5. Market Share5.1 By Segments 6. Segments - China's IVD Market6.1 Clinical Chemistry Market6.2 Immunoassay Market6.3 Molecular Diagnostic Market6.4 Microbiology Market6.5 Hematology Market6.6 Self Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market6.7 Point of Care Testing (POCT) Market6.8 Coagulation Market 7. Development Environment of the Chinese IVD Industry7.1 Healthcare Reforms7.2 Improving Quality at Grass-Root Level7.3 Embracing Technology 8. China: Health Insurance and Reimbursement Policies8.1 Health Insurance System8.1.1 Basic Medical Insurance8.1.2 Insurance for Other Groups8.1.3 Rural Medical Insurance8.1.4 Private Health Insurance8.2 Reimbursement Rules8.2.1 Device Reimbursement8.2.2 Reimbursement for In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) 9. Registration of In Vitro Diagnostic Reagents in China9.1 Registration and Filing9.2 Filing Obligation for Clinical Trials9.3 Clinical Trial Institutions9.4 Elimination of IVD Loophole for Research9.5 Change of Manufacturing Address9.6 Change of Main Supplier of an Antigen or Antibody9.7 Update on China In-Vitro Diagnostics Registration9.7.1 IVD Product Registration in China9.7.2 China IVD Type Testing Process9.7.3 Clinical Trials for IVD Products in China 10. Medical Devices and Reagents Class Registration in China10.1 Process of Medical Device Registration in China10.2 Classification of In-vitro Diagnostic Reagents in China10.2.1 Class III: Highest Risk 10.2.2 Class II: Medium Risk10.2.3 Class I: Lower Risk10.3 China In-Vitro Diagnostics Reagents10.3.1 Blood Screening Reagents - Drug Administration10.3.2 Varieties of Blood Screening Reagents10.3.3 Blood Screening Reagent Test10.3.4 Nucleic Acid Detection Kits for Blood Screening10.3.5 Radioactive Reagents - Drug Administration10.3.6 Diagnostic Reagents - Medical Devices Management 11. Company Sales Analysis11.1 Roche Diagnostics11.1.1 Overview11.1.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments11.1.3 Sales Revenue11.2 Sysmex Corporation11.2.1 Overview11.2.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments11.2.3 Sales Revenue11.3 Mindray Medical International Limited11.3.1 Overview11.3.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments11.3.3 Sales Revenue11.4 Shanghai Kehua Bio-Engineering Co. Ltd.11.4.1 Overview11.4.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments11.4.3 Sales Revenue11.5 Abbott Laboratories11.5.1 Overview11.5.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments11.5.3 Sales Revenue 12. Profiles of Select Private Clinical Labs and Diagnostic Services Companies12.1 Zhejiang Di'an Diagnostics Technology Co., Ltd.12.1.1 Products and Services Offered by Di'an12.2 ADICON Clinical Laboratories (Privately held)12.2.1 Products and Services Offered by ADICON12.3 Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Center Co. Ltd.12.3.1 Products and Services Offered by Kingmed12.4 Kindstar Global (Privately held)12.4.1 Products and Services Offered by Kindstar12.5 BGI-Shenzhen12.5.1 BGI's Innovative Approach12.6 OriGene Technologies12.6.1 Products and Services Offered by OriGene

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9x8lm5

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-in-vitro-diagnostics-ivd-market-analysis-by-segment-clinical-chemistry-immunoassay-molecular-testing-microbiology-hematology-smbg-poct-coagulation-301201908.html

SOURCE Research and Markets