China Hazelnut Imports Report 2020-2024 Featuring Major Players - Tianchen Shangpin & Zhongdi

According to this report, the quality of hazelnuts produced in China is generally poor and the yield is low. Therefore, hazelnuts consumed in China still rely on imports. According to conservative estimates, the annual consumption of hazelnuts in China is more than 100 kilotons, while the annual output is only about 10 kilotons. China's imports of unshelled hazelnuts increased significantly, from 947.50 tons in 2017 to 16,954 tons in 2019, while the import volume and import value of shelled hazelnut in China decreased slightly from 2017 to 2019.The major sources of China's imported hazelnuts are the United States and Turkey. From April 2, 2018, China imposed a 15% tariff on hazelnuts produced in the United States, which impacted American hazelnuts exports to China According to the analyst, the most imported hazelnuts came through Jiangsu, Shanghai, and Zhejiang Customs in China.Between 2017 to 2019, China's hazelnut imports increased significantly, with the import volume increasing from 3,997 tons to 19,948 tons, and the import volume increased from 29.04 million US dollars to 69.34 million US dollars. In 2020, the total import value from January to June was only 16.99 million US dollars. And the overall import price of hazelnuts has generally declined.

Readers will obtain the following information through this report:

Economic Environment of Hazelnuts Industry in China

Policies for Imported Hazelnuts in China

Analysis of Supply and Demand of Hazelnuts in China

Analysis of Imported Hazelnuts in China

Analysis of Major Sources of Hazelnuts in China

Price Trends for Imported Hazelnuts in China

China's import of hazelnuts into customs

Key Topics Covered:

1 The Development Environment of China's Hazelnut imports1.1 China's Consumption Environment1.2 Policy Environment for Hazelnut Imports2 China's Hazelnut Imports from 2017 to 20202.1 Classification of Hazelnuts by China Customs2.2 Total Import Volume and Value2.3 Import Volume and Value of Subdivided Products2.3.1 Hazelnuts in Shell2.3.2 Hazelnuts without Shell2.4 Average Import Price 3 China's Major Hazelnut Import Companies3.1 Zhongdi3.2 Tianchen Shangpin 4 China's Major Hazelnut Import Source Countries 2017-20204.1 China's main hazelnut import source countries 20174.1.1 Hazelnuts in Shell4.1.2 Hazelnuts without Shell4.2 China's main hazelnut import source countries in 20184.3 2019 China's main hazelnut import source countries4.4 China's main hazelnut import source countries in 2020 5 Imported Volume and Value of Hazelnuts by Provincial-level Customs in China, 2017-20205.1 Imported Volume and Value of Hazelnuts by Provincial-level Customs in China 20175.1.1 Hazelnuts in Shell5.1.2 Hazelnuts without Shell5.2 Imported Volume and Value of Hazelnuts by Provincial-level Customs in China 20185.3 Imported Volume and Value of Hazelnuts by Provincial-level Customs in China 20195.4 China Imported Hazelnuts Entry Customs in 2020

