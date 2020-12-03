China Distance Education Holdings Limited To Report Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results On Wednesday, December 16, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: DL) ("CDEL", or the "Company"), a leading provider of online education and value-added services for professionals and corporate clients in China, today announced that...

BEIJING, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL) - Get Report ("CDEL", or the "Company"), a leading provider of online education and value-added services for professionals and corporate clients in China, today announced that it plans to release unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 ended September 30, 2020, after market close on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. The earnings release will be available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at http://ir.cdeledu.com .

About China Distance Education Holdings Limited

China Distance Education Holdings Limited is a leading provider of online education and value-added services for professionals and corporate clients in China. The courses offered by the Company through its websites are designed to help professionals seeking to obtain and maintain professional licenses and to enhance their job skills through our professional development courses in China in the areas of accounting, healthcare, engineering & construction, legal and other industries. The Company also offers online test preparation courses for self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, and practical accounting training courses for college students and working professionals. In addition, the Company provides business services to corporate clients, including but not limited to tax advisory and accounting outsourcing services. For further information, please visit http://ir.cdeledu.com.

